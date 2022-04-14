Stuffed animal drive underway in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — As its class project, the City of Covington Management Development Program Class of 2022 is conducting a stuffed animal drive from now through May 6.

The stuffed animals are being collected to benefit Piedmont Newton Hospital, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to help “comfort kids in crisis.”

Members of the public are encouraged to drop off stuffed animals at one of three locations: Covington City Hall, located at 2194 Emory Street; Covington Fire Station 21, located at 2102 Pace Street; and Covington Fire Station 22, located at 11234 Alcovy Road.

Stuffed animal being donated should be new, pose no choking threat and measure under 15 inches tall.

The Covington Management Development Program class is provided through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.