State agency awards $30K grant to Newton County Arts Association

ATLANTA – Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) has awarded The Arts Association in Newton County a $30,000 Bridge Grant as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023.

The nonprofit Arts Association will use the funding for operating expenses, said spokesperson Jodi Atkins.

Hillary Edgar, president of the board, said, “The Arts Association board of directors is excited that the Georgia Council for the Arts recognized how we have adjusted to the challenges of the pandemic and survived with our heart and soul intact.

“We look forward to putting these funds to good use in greater serving our community through exposure, education, engagement and entertainment,” Edgar said.

The Arts Association in Newton County’s mission is to encourage youth and adults in the community to participate in the arts, both as audience and as artists and to present world-class artists to all the residents of this area.

The Association is a nonprofit dependent on corporate, foundation, and individual donors to provide quality arts programming and education.

Serving Newton County for over 30 years, the organization has become a regional provider of the arts by now serving eight counties and over 50 schools through its Young Artists Programs and concerts.

Young Artist Programs include Covington Regional Ballet Company and School, Oxford Singers, Oxford Acting Company, Newton County Youth Strings, and several summer camps such as Creative Kids Camp and Musical Theatre Camp.

Additional community programs and events include Newton County Community Band, Theatre Covington, Luncheon & Summer Evening Concerts on the Square and True Colours Youth Art Exhibit.

The GCA awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to 213 arts organizations throughout the state.

The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said, “The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future.”

“The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”

Funds awarded by GCA, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

GCA uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts.



