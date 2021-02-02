Spreading love by letters across Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly one year ago in Newton County, residents of assisted living facilities have been quarantined and been forced to stay away from their loved ones.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce decided to take action and spread the love to residents of the areas local facilities with letters, drawings and other gifts.

“This is just a little project we wanted to get off the ground after hearing from several of our member businesses that are assisted living facilities regarding some of the difficulties they are facing right now,” said Amelia Fazio, who is the chamber’s membership director. “We know their residents have been challenged during COVID in more ways than many as they are not able to spend time with loved ones. We hoped to coordinate and facilitate a way to brighten their day. We are encouraging members and community members to send in letters, drawings, etc., which we can then deliver to the various facilities for distribution to their residents.

“Our hope is their staff can share these words of encouragement with their residents,” she said.

Fazio said anyone wishing to participate could contact her at 770-786-7510 or afazio@newtonchamber.com to arrange delivery times at the chamber, located at 2101 Clark Street in Covington, by Feb. 11.

“We are working remotely many days due to COVID but if they contact me, I can ensure someone is there to receive the items or where to drop them off safely,” she said.

Fazio said the chamber would deliver the gifts on Feb. 12, evenly dividing the items between Merryvale, The Oaks at Ashton Hills, Benton House and Pruitt Health.

If unable to meet the chamber’s deadline, community members are encouraged to make someone’s day by creating and sending gifts on their own by mail.