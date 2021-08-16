Southern Heartland Arts readies for ‘Artful Harvest’

Southern Heartland Arts Inc. invites Georgia artists to participate in its annual fall show, Artful Harvest.



The dates of this year’s show are Sept. 20 to Oct. 22. Receiving of art will be Thursday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Artists do not have to be a guild member to participate. There is no charge for junior admissions (under age 18). Artful Harvest is not a juried show, but is a judged show.

Monetary awards for each of the three categories (2D, 3D and Photography) are $300 for first place, $150 for second place, $50 for third place, and one Best in Show at $500.

All art entries must be original to the artist, and 2D art must either be framed or gallery wrapped, (wired for hanging; no claw type hangers will be accepted).

The show is sponsored by longtime Southern Heartland Arts corporate sponsor, United Bank.

The prospectus, with details and fees for the show may be downloaded at http://southernheartlandart.com/page6.html or picked up at Southern Heartland Art Gallery, 1132 Monticello Street, Covington GA. SHA is also happy to email the entry form. Simply email stwahl@bellsouth.net, and a copy will be sent by return email.

SHA, Inc has been hosting art exhibitions since its inception in the 1980s. The Southern Heartland Art Festival, an annual September event held at Salem Campground was eventually replaced with our Artful Harvest Exhibition, now held at Southern Heartland Gallery on the Square in Covington.

SHA is proud to have three nationally acclaimed artists to judge this show and encourages all entrants to view their websites. They are:

• Charles Young Walls, 2 D judge, whose full bio is on-line at https://www.charlesyoungwalls.com/bio

• Rob Sutherland, 3D judge, whose bio is on-line at www.oxoxpottery.com or https://www.gooddirt.net/pottery

• Danny Lee, judge of photography entries, whose bio is on-line at https://dannyleephotography.com.