All tickets given out for free Covington showing of movie 'Selma'

Tickets are no longer available for the Newton County Bicentennial Celebration Committee's showing of the drive-in movie, "Selma," Saturday, Feb. 27, at Legion Field in Covington.

According to the ticketing platform Eventbrite.com, all tickets have been taken for the free showing hosted by the committee which was formed to celebrate Newton County's 200th year of existence.

Committee spokesman Bryan Fazio said 125 tickets — one per vehicle — were given out for the event. Organizers requested tickets be used to enter the event, in part so social distancing could be maintained to protect against COVID-19.

The 2014 film was partially shot in Newton County. Locations included Airport and Gregory roads, and Conyers, Brown, Ivy, Lee and Emory streets, according to the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce.

For one of the interior scenes, the Newton County Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St. "was magically transformed into Hotel Albert for the movie," according to a story on the website LocationsHub. Another familiar location was the Town House Cafe on Washington Street.

Other Georgia locations included the Rockdale County Courthouse in Conyers, the Marietta Square, and the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta, the website stated.