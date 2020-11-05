Sheriff’s office, Rotary Club donate items to Newton Senior Services

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office recently donated “care packages” to the Newton County Senior Services that were provided during a drive-through lunch pick-up on the same day.

The packages included necessities, such as toothpaste and shampoo, as well as picture frames, movies and other items. The Rotary Club of Covington donated some of the items.

“It is an honor to be able to provide support to our senior community. Our seniors, as well as many others across the nation, were impacted harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other age groups,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown.

“Many seniors have not stepped foot outside their homes since March when people self-isolated. It is important that we, as a community, make sure they are taken care of during times such as these.”

The Newton County Senior Services, located at 6183 Turner Lake Road in Covington, is a recreation and information center for seniors in Newton County who are 55 years of age or older. The Senior Center provides a wide variety of wellness, leisure, and social opportunities for its residents.

For more information about the Senior Center, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/227/Senior-Services.