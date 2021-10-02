Second annual Vampire Run set for Oct. 23 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — One year ago, local businessman Scotty Scoggins introduced the Vampire Run — a 5K fun run event held during the month of October in Covington — to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Inspired by the passing of his parents, Scoggins said he’s raised money for the society through a group called Team in Training for three years and has garnered more than $30,000. But it wasn’t until last year that he came up with the idea to create the Vampire Run.

“It dawned on me that I lived in the home of Vampires (among other supernatural beings) and have been supporting the LLS,” he said. “Since blood cancer sucks and vampires suck blood, it just made sense to combine them into one epic event.”

Covington is the film location for the hit TV series “The Vampire Diaries” and its spinoff shows, “The Originals” and “Legacies.”

Last year Scoggins was forced to hold the race in a virtual setting due to the pandemic. This year, Scoggins said the race would be held in a live format, as well as virtual. On Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 8:30 a.m., the race trail will run throughout the city, passing many of the Vampire Diaries filming locations.

Registration to participate in the race is currently open, but closes Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. Cost to enter is $50 plus a $3.90 processing fee. Race participants each receive a medal, finisher shirt and race bib.

Participants leaning toward the virtual option have until Oct. 31 to complete the 5K run and post their results online.

In-person participants are encouraged to “dress as your best Vampire, Werewolf, Witch, hybrid, vampire victim, or simply as your human self” on race day — extra prizes may be awarded for the best dressed, Scoggins said.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Covington/VampireRun to learn more.