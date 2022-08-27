By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Renovated state shooting range reopens near Mansfield
Clybel WMA
The Clybel Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Shooting Range near Mansfield has reopened after an intensive eight-month renovation (Special | Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The Clybel Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Shooting Range near Mansfield has reopened after an intensive eight-month renovation, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).  

The ranges include:

• Pistol Range: 35-yard pistol range with reactive steel targets at varying distances, from 7-30 yards. 

• Rifle Range: The 100-yard rifle range was upgraded to 10 Kongsberg digital targets, offering shooters a more precise and streamlined shooting experience. 

• Shotgun Range: The shotgun range, which includes two trap and skeet fields, a 5-stand, and a 45-yard patterning range now has shaded covers installed on the trap and skeet fields, and the skeet houses and walls were rebuilt on each range. 

• Archery Range: Archery enthusiasts have access to a 5-target static range, a 32-target 3D archery trail, and a 3D archery tower. 

Clybel Shooting Range guests will start at the new range visitor center for safety briefings and opportunities to purchase a required license (hunting, fishing or Lands Pass) or clay targets. For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.