Programs, events to celebrate veterans held across metro

As Veterans Day approaches, several groups and organizations across the metro have coordinated a variety of programs to celebrate America’s war heroes.

In Covington, the local American Legion Post 32 will host its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the Square. Guest speaker will be Rev. Don Martin, former pastor of Covington First United Methodist Church.

Just down the road in Conyers, a Veterans Day program will be held at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, also on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. at the stage area of the memorial. The keynote speaker will be Commissioner Mike Roby of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.

In Atlanta, a Veterans Day program will be held Thursday by the Atlanta History Center in Veterans Park, located at the corner of West Paces Ferry Road and Slaton Drive. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature speakers, music, and the opportunity to connect with other veterans and their families. Due to COVID-19 precautions, advanced registration is strongly encouraged.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Colonel (Retired) Richard White, who is director/chairman of the board of the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

White enlisted in the U.S. Army Airborne Infantry as a private in 1966. The Norcross native went on to serve 31 years, including 24 months in combat in Vietnam. During his military career, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, Combat Infantry Badge, Senior Aviator Wings, Ranger Tab, Special Forces Tab, and Master Parachutist Wings.

The theme of the Atlanta History Center’s 2021 celebration is centered around honoring veterans inducted in the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame. The Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that works to not only honor veterans but also educate younger generations about military heroes. Every November since 2013, up to 15 veterans from Georgia are inducted.

The 40th Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was slated for Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Battery in Atlanta, organized by the Georgia Veterans Day Association. Attendees were also able to view equipment displays from the National Infantry Museum. The event was scheduled to be held from 1-4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta hosted its fifth annual Veterans Day Cruz-In. An eclectic mix of classic, vintage, off-road, muscle and modern vehicles were on display. The event was free to participants and the public.

Also on Sunday, Downtown Macon was the site of the Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Parade. From 4-6 p.m., attendees enjoyed marching bands, military displays and creative floats honoring local veterans.