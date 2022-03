The 14th Annual We Ride to Provide (WRTP) K9 Memorial was held on Saturday, March 5, in Porter Memorial Gymnasium in Porterdale.

During the ceremony, 79 K9 officers were honored for their duty and service. These K9s served a multitude of local, state, federal, and foreign law enforcement agencies.

The memorial, organized by Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps and Holly Cripps, is the only one of its kind in the U.S., a news release stated.