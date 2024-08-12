Police agencies celebrate National Night Out

On Tuesday night , police agencies from across the county came together to celebrate National Night Out at Legion Field.

According to the National Night Out website, the event is designed to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Several agencies within town shared photos from the event.

“Our department enjoyed a great time visiting with the community and many of our Newton County public safety friends at National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Legion Field,” read a Facebook post from Covington Police Department.

"Thank you to the Newton County, Sheriff's Office for organizing the event and to our team members, led by Sgt. Robinson, for assembling our portion of National Night Out. We are grateful to the community for the incredible reception and support.”