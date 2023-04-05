Pinwheel Palooza to benefit Social Circle child advocacy center

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center in Social Circle is hosting the 2023 Pinwheel Palooza during the month of April, with local cities again sponsoring a Pinwheel Garden in support of April being Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Support of the raffle helps the agency continue to offer trauma informed services free of charge for children and teens in the community.

The public is invited to support A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center and sponsor a pinwheel. Each pinwheel represents $5 donated towards the mission.

Cost is $5 per individual pinwheel to be planted in honor of children.

A $100 donation for a bundle of 25 pinwheels will include the donor’s name/logo included on a sponsor sign in the pinwheel garden.

Pinwheel gardens have been planted in:

• Covington at First United Methodist Church.

• Monroe at Monroe First Baptist Church.

• Social Circle at W.H. Stanton Memorial Library.

• Loganville at Loganville Christian Church.

This year’s Prize baskets include Tybee Island, Hilton Head and Chateau Elan vacations, a new fire pit, and tickets to Atlanta Braves baseball and University of Georgia football games.

For more information about the prize baskets and raffle, visit https://www.achildsvoicecac.org/raffle.html.



