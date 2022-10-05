IN THE PINK: Friends, county officials help Oxford resident celebrate 106th birthday

OXFORD, Ga. — Bright pink was everywhere at Merryvale Assisted Living on Thursday, Sept. 29, to celebrate Martha Malcolm’s 106th birthday.

Malcolm was surprised with numerous family members and friends who gathered to help recognize the monumental occasion.

Those same family members and friends sung “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girl twice, shared their favorite “Marthaisms” and went all out to show their love to their friend and beloved family member.

Two members of the Newton County governing community made an appearance as well. Jarvis Sims, who is the interim county manager, and Board of Commissioners Charman Marcello Banes was in attendance.

During the gathering, Sims and Banes made a special presentation to Malcolm. Sims read a proclamation that deemed Sept. 29 as “Martha Malcolm Day” in Newton County.

The party concluded with cake and sparkling water shared by all people gathered.

Meanwhile, Malcom sat comfortably in her big pink chair with a smile on her face as she celebrated her special day.