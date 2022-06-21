Parades, music, fireworks among Newton County-area July 4 festivities

A Fourth of July tradition postponed the past two years for the pandemic will be among celebrations planned around the holiday in the Newton County area outside Covington.

• Social Circle will kick off the area festivities Saturday, June 25, with its Independence Day celebration and parade at Social Circle Middle/High School.

The parade is set to begin at 5 p.m. along a route that include Memorial Street, Cherokee Road, West Hightower Trail and Alcova Drive.

The celebration follows at 6 p.m. with food vendors and live music from the 80ators band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, email amckibben@socialcirclega.gov or call 770-464-1866.

• The Newton County Community Band is set to present a “Patriotic Celebration Concert” Sunday, July 3, from 7-8 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington.

The concert is part of the Arts Association in Newton County’s Live at Legion concert series. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/live-at-legion.

• Porterdale will celebrate the country’s independence Sunday, July 3, with music and a “Light Up the Sky” fireworks display in the historic downtown area starting at 5 p.m.

Kona Shaved Ice, the Funnel Cake Guy, Grubbin’ Out and The Popcorn Wagon will be among the food vendors.

Music by DJ Scottie starts at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at dark, city officials said.

For more information, call 770-786-2217 or visit https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069363003053.

• Oxford will revive an annual tradition Monday, July 4, with the Oxford Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

Hosted by the city of Oxford and Oxford Lions Club, the parade is set for a 10 a.m. start.

City leaders chose to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The parade lineup will begin at 8 a.m. at Oxford Baptist Church and judging will begin at 9 a.m., according to information from the city.

The parade route begins on Haygood Street behind Oxford Baptist Church and includes Bonnell, Queen Ann, Stone, Haygood, Asbury and Watson streets and ends on Wesley Street.

The celebration after the parade is scheduled for Asbury Street Park at 105 W. Watson St. Attendees are urged to bring chairs or blankets. Food service begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by a welcome and an awards ceremony at noon, according to information from the city.

Josh Milwood and the Sandy Creek Band with special guest April Allen, and Drew Garner, will provide the music. Food vendors are set to include Rollin’ Smoke BBQ, The Munchies and Kona Ice, officials said. Free ice cream and popcorn will be offered.

Registration deadline for participation in the parade is June 27. All parade participants must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-oxford-july-4th-parade-tickets-306068257397 or by completing an entry form available in the lobby at Oxford City Hall or at https://www.oxfordgeorgia.org/July4thParade.aspx.

For more information and to register to participate, call 770-786-7004 our visit www.oxfordgeorgia.org/July4thParade.aspx.