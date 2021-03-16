Paper shredding event set for April 19 at Newton Library

A paper shredding event free for Newton County residents is set for April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the shred truck is full) at the Newton County Library parking lot at 7116 Floyd St. in Covington.

Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. Each person is limited to five standard-sized moving boxes.

Because of COVID-19, all participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles and have volunteers remove cardboard boxes with paper from their car trunks or truck beds.

For more information, visit keepnewtonbeautiful.org.