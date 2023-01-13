Oxford College celebrates MLK Day Tuesday

OXFORD, Ga. — Oxford College’s Martin Luther King Celebration returns to an in-person event this year at Old Church in Oxford on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Candler School of Theology Professor Marla Frederick, a news release stated. Oxford College student leaders and the college’s oratorical contest winner also will speak.

The college’s a cappella group, Oxappella, a string quartet and the Newton County MLK Interdenominational Choir are scheduled to perform.

The event is free and open to the public. Old Church is at 1011 Wesley St. in Oxford.