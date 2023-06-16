OUR THOUGHTS: Father’s Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — With Father’s Day being this weekend on Sunday, June 18, members of The Covington News staff decided to share their thoughts on what this holiday means to them.

Cynthia's Father



Cynthia Blackshear-Warren, advertising director:

“On Father’s Day, we wish that you were here with us, so that we could hug and kiss you. You are not here, but your memories are always going to stay with us and give us comfort. You are shining bright somewhere in the stars. We think of you every day. We miss you! We love you daddy!”

~Jackie, Phyllis, Cynthia and grandkids

Brian's Father



Brian C. Worton, advertising representative:

“It is among one of the greatest blessings of my life that from the moment I entered the earth I’ve been able to call you my dad. You are unashamedly loving, a devotional protector and a basin of wisdom. I should only hope when the day comes that I celebrate this day myself, I will carry these same traits for my children. You are the rock of our family and a gift to my life. I love you, dad.”

Phillip B. Hubbard, sports editor:

“My daddy is the strongest, most caring and most hardworking man I know. And I have been fortunate to learn a lot from him throughout my life. He’s always there for me, helps me and we always have a fun time together. I wouldn’t trade mine and my daddy’s relationship for anything in this world. I have been extremely blessed to have been raised by the best!”



