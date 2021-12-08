By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Organizers seeking nominations for Newton County 2022 MLK Awards
Planned as virtual event for second year
Harold Cobb
From left, Tiffany Clay accepts the 2015 MLK Trailblazer Award from the Rev. Harold Cobb, who organized the awards event for 32 years. - photo by File Photo

COVINGTON, Ga. — Organizers are seeking nominations for Newton County’s 37th Annual Commemorative Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 event will again be a virtual celebration with music, song and words of inspiration consistent with the 2021 national theme of "Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community."

A key feature of the event remains the recognition and celebration of individuals — adults and youth — as well as organizations that contribute to advancing "peace and unity in the Newton County community," said organizer Gail Reid Slaton.

Awards include the I Have A Dream Award, Trailblazer Award and Young Dreamer Award. Award nominees are solicited for each award based on the following criteria:

I Have a Dream Award — The nominee must have given at least two years of service to the Newton County community; must be a registered voter; affiliated with a church, synagogue or worship center; made contributions to the community that the individual did not profit from financially and were visible to the community; made nondiscriminatory contributions; "models a spirit of peace and unity"; is one who will initiate and support change; "must be endowed with a humble spirit"; must be steadfast in hi or /her convictions; and must be one who fosters and supports education on all levels, the release stated.

Trailblazer Award — The nominee must be a longtime resident of Newton County; must be a registered voter; must be resourceful and committed to all aspects of the county; must "foster a cohesive spirit of peace, unity, diversity and love; must be a "creator of change in the community and follow through to implementation"; and the "change" facilitated by the nominee must be a benefit to the community.

Young Dreamer Awards — The nominee must be a resident of Newton County enrolled in one of the public schools of Newton County; must be in grades kindergarten through 12; must have demonstrated "interest in fostering peace, unity, diversity, and love among his or her peers"; and must have "made a difference in the lives of others who may have otherwise been overlooked, ignored, or disadvantaged." 

Each nomination should include:

• The name, address, and contact phone number of the person making the nomination; 

• The name and address of the nominee (include school and grade for Young Dreamer Award nominees);

• A typed statement of 250 to 500 words explaining how the nominee meets or exceeds the criteria for the award.

Nominations may be submitted directly online using the link https://forms.gle/cqdfZWmH4DtV7ZBi9 or mailed to:

MLK Awards

c/o Mrs. Josephine Brown, 

P.O. Box 185

Covington, GA 30015  

All nominations should be received by Jan. 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.