Organizers hoping for big turnout for tournament honoring Almond Turner

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dwahn Turner says his late father’s love for his hometown and the game of golf led to an annual fund-raising tournament set for Friday, Aug. 20.



His father is Almond J. Turner, a Covington native who served as a longtime Newton County School Board member and spent most of five decades with the Covington Police Department.

“It’s an opportunity to carry on his legacy,” his son said.

Almond Turner introduced Dwahn to golf at a young age. The Oaks was the last course Dwahn and his father played together, Turner said.

“That’s kind of sentimental to me,” he said.

The Almond J. Turner Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for a tee time of 9 a.m. at The Oaks golf course at 11240 Brown Bridge Road.

About 120 golfers participated in 2020 and Turner said tournament organizers — including Almond Turner’s family — believe they can exceed that number this year.

“It’s looking good,” he said.

Cost is $80 per person or $300 per team. All proceeds benefit the efforts of the nonprofit Almond J. Turner Foundation to provide scholarships and fund community projects.

Family members organized the Foundation to honor Almond Turner after his 2019 death.

He served as a Covington officer and administrator for 45 years before his retirement in 2016. Almond Turner also was a longtime member and former chairman of the Newton County School Board.

While attending a birthday party in Meridian, Mississippi, on Nov. 23, 2019, Almond Turner was shot and killed. His nephew, Christopher Denson, is charged with his murder.

Almond Turner Foundation scholarships are designed to benefit deserving students pursuing college studies in law enforcement, music or education.

Foundation officials awarded its first three scholarships totaling $2,500 each earlier this year to James Wilson of Newton High School, Morgan Hathorn of Alcovy High, and Ray Holt of Eastside High.

Dwahn Turner said the Foundation also works with Police Who Care, which helps organize the annual Covington Police Department Fuzz Run of which Almond Turner was a major supporter.

It also plans to work with the local nonprofit Building Strong Futures, which organizes trips for area high school students to visit colleges and universities outside the Atlanta area they would typically not be financially able to go on.

“He wanted kids to have the opportunity to do that,” Turner said of his father. “When I was in high school, going on a trip to New York City was out of the question.”

This year’s golf tournament also will feature a silent auction with proceeds going to the Foundation.

Turner said the items up for bid will include an autographed jersey donated by Conyers native and Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett — among other items.

He said organizers will register golfers for the tournament up to tee time.

For more information and to make donations, call 404-236-9804 or email theajtfoundation@gmail.com.