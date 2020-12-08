GALLERY: Officials, poll workers honor departing Newton elections director

Newton County government officials, poll workers and community members were among those honoring Angela Mantle Friday, Dec. 4, at the county administration building on her last day as county Elections Director.

Mantle is moving to a different county department after five years as director and 17 years in the elections office. She oversaw a big increase in voter registrations during her tenure; and in 2020 led the rollout of the state's new Dominion voting system, heavier-then-expected voter turnout in three elections, and hand and machine recounts of votes in the presidential election.