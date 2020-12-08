By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GALLERY: Officials, poll workers honor departing Newton elections director
Mantle1
Angela Mantle shows the plaque she received from the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration during a reception for Mantle on her last day as elections director Friday, Dec. 4. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County

Newton County government officials, poll workers and community members were among those honoring Angela Mantle Friday, Dec. 4, at the county administration building on her last day as county Elections Director. 

Mantle is moving to a different county department after five years as director and 17 years in the elections office. She oversaw a big increase in voter registrations during her tenure; and in 2020 led the rollout of the state's new Dominion voting system, heavier-then-expected voter turnout in three elections, and hand and machine recounts of votes in the presidential election. 