Nonprofit to host fundraiser for trail projects in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. – Tickets are on sale now for Newton Trails' fundraising event May 6 to garner support needed to continue "connecting people and places" in the county, organizers said.

Proceeds will help complete such Newton Trails projects as opening the Alcovy River Bridge on the Cricket Frog Trail, connecting the Cricket Frog and Eastside trails, extending the Cricket Frog Trail in Mansfield to Newborn, adding trail amenities, building parking lots and trailheads, and maintaining current trails.

Attendees at the Saturday, May 6 event will enjoy a great evening with friends, fun and fantastic food. There will be music along with cocktails and a dinner catered by the Village Grill. Silent and live auctions as well as other opportunities to provide support will be available.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St NE in Covington.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance, there will be no sales at the door. Visit https://bit.ly/NewtonTrailsEvent to purchase tickets, make an advance donation, or become an event sponsor.

Newton Trails Inc., is a non-governmental, all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Its work is dedicated to creating vibrant, healthy, prosperous communities connected to one another and to nature via a system of greenway trails which provide recreation and transportation, conserve natural resources and support economic development.

Working with various contributing partners and using grant money and donations, its efforts have resulted in the development of about 20 miles of multi-use trails in and near Newton County during part or all of four decades.

Newton Trails also sponsors hikes, volunteer trail maintenance and other activities associated with recreation and trails. For more information, visit https://www.newtontrails.org/.