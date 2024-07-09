Newton Trails hosts Casino Night fundraiser

On Saturday, June 22, Newton Trails hosted its Casino Night fundraiser at the Oxford College Student Center in Oxford.

It was an evening filled with music, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres along with Roulette, Poker, Black Jack and Craps tables. Winnings allowed attendees to obtain raffle tickets for raffle items.

All event proceeds go to help Newton Trails “continue its efforts to expand and improve trails in Newton County.” Specifically, Newton Trails sought support to help extend the Cricket Frog Trail to Newborn and to Lakeview Drive; to connect it to the Eastside Trail; to improve trailheads, amenities, signage, and safety; and to help maintain and promote local trails.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support multi-use trails in Newton County!” a Newton Trails official Facebook post read. “It was a fun evening.”