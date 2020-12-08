Newton leaders begin bicentennial celebration

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Dec. 24, 2021, Newton County will officially become 200 years old. However, county leaders opted Saturday, Dec. 5, to go ahead and get the bicentennial birthday party started.



In front of the Historic Courthouse, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and several of the county’s leaders gathered to help inform the public about the county’s upcoming bicentennial with several announcements and fun activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Elected officials in attendance included Sheriff Ezell Brown, Covington City Councilman Don Floyd, Tax Commissioner-elect Marcus Jordan and Newton Board of Commissioners members Stan Edwards, Demond Mason, Nancy Schulz and Chairman Marcello Banes.

“We’re so thankful and blessed to be here and to be here in Newton County. Newton County’s been here 200 years, and so we’re just so excited and ready to celebrate,” Banes said. “This is a great celebration. We’re going to be celebrating all year long, so y’all be looking for some great things, a lot of fun activities we’re going to be doing throughout the year. Again, we’re so blessed and we’re so thankful for the citizens and the people that came before us. And here we are, staying on the grounds at 200 years of being able to celebrate. It’s a blessing.”

Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Harper was also in attendance, as well as representatives from Newton County Schools and Oxford College of Emory University.

In the “spirit of OneNewton,” Banes had local officials and other county leaders in attendance help raise the county’s bicentennial flag in front of the courthouse.

Newton County was created from parts of Henry, Jasper and Walton counties by the Georgia Legislature in 1821. Since then, Newton County has grown to include six municipalities, seen the railroad system transform its agricultural economy, witnessed the creation of a major interstate bringing residents a short drive to nearby cities and airports, and embraced a diversity of people and cultures from all over the world.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Newton County’s population was 111,744 as of 2019, an increase of more than 77,000 people from 1980 (34,666).