Newton Historical Society opening historic Brickstore to public for 2 days

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — As part of Newton County’s Bicentennial celebration, the Newton County Historical Society will open its historic Brickstore to the public for two days, Oct. 23 and 24.

Brickstore is located at 12901 Highway 278, about a quarter mile east of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Parking is available in the parking lot beside Brickstore.

Built in 1819, Brickstore was the first brick building constructed in Newton County, said Gene Gaillard of the Newton County Historical Society.

Built by Soloman Graves and his two sons, who had recently located to Walton County from Caswell County, North Carolina, it was first used as a residence by Martin Kolb.

The Graves residence in Yanceyville, North Carolina, is still standing, Gaillard said.

Taking advantage of the building’s location, Kolb operated it as a stagecoach stop on the routes between Charleston, South Carolina, and New Orleans and Ruckerville and Milledgeville in Georgia. Passengers could purchase snacks and modest meals there and, for a small fee, spend the night.

Brickstore briefly served as the newly formed Newton County’s seat of government, before it was moved to the more centrally located Covington.

With the passage of time, the building played many roles in the community, serving as a post office, general store, school, lending library and tenant residence, Gaillard said.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.