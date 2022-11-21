NEWTON GENZ: Inspiring local leadership more than just a ‘drop in the pond’ for Macey Jordan

While many of our Gen Z Leaders of Tomorrow may point to academic, industry or volunteerism accomplishments as their confirming achievement toward their status as a young leader, Macey Jordan points to her new car.

“Although there are many close runner-up experiences I’d have to say my top accomplishment would be buying my first car,” Jordan said. “The fact that I was able to save up the funds by working diligently makes the experience surreal every time I get behind the wheel.”

For the Newton College and Career Academy senior, Jordan’s purchase represents the kind of success she thinks about when she considers young leadership. But there’s so much more to her than the ride she pushes around Covington and Newton County streets.

Macey is well steeped in her work with Future Farmers of America. She’s not only seen personal accomplishments, but she’s been able to lead others into agricultural interests — some who may otherwise would never give Ag a second thought.

“FFA has provided me the resources needed to be a wonderful leader within professional society,” she said. “Whether I decide to pursue public speaking or a career in speech language pathology — both being demanding in people skills — this program will be one of the reasons why I’ll be skilled in networking and communications with others around me.”

Jordan carries a 4.0 grade point average, and has narrowed down her desired schools to Howard University, Hampton University and Nova Southeastern University. Beyond FFA, she’s a heavy participant in Alcovy High School’s drama program, and she has a diverse work history for a young person, having been employed as a welder for Inglett and Stubbs and a server at IHOP. She currently works as a host at Longhorns.

Jordan has major aspirations to travel abroad and meet people everywhere she goes who can help her continue impacting her community and beyond with her passion for leadership. She believes there are more powerful leaders in the Covington and Newton County community than most are aware of, and she’s excited to see some of them get their shine.

“Recognizing young leaders within a small community will fuel those same leaders to impactful things on an even larger scale,” she said. “Think of it as a drop in the pond. The ripple starts tiny at its center and is bound to expand outward. Honoring how impactful an individual is in their own community prompts that individual to think about doing greater things within society at large.”