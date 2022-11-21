NEWTON GENZ: Graham Rains helps others find growth through a love of music

Just before it was time for Graham Rains to trade in his regular school clothes for his Social Circle band uniform to prepare for his interview, the Social Circle high school sophomore had to take care of some unfinished business first.

He was tutoring another band student on the saxophone. Even before accepting accolades for himself, Graham wanted to make sure he made time for someone else he is dedicated to helping.

Call it part of his passion for music. Call it part of his passion for being able to serve and help others. In fact, every time you ask him what he wants to do with his life, both in and beyond high school, that word “help” always shows up.

“I tutor because I want to see myself grow, but I also want to see our band grow too,” he said. “I want to show them things and be helpful for them. When I started in band, I had no clue what was going on, so I understand where newer people are coming from, and I just want to help them get through those difficult times.”

As far as difficult times go, Graham has had more than most 15 year olds. Shortly after he turned 2, he was diagnosed with Ollier’s Disease. It’s a rare bone disease — only one in 100,000 people have it — that causes benign, non-cancerous growth of cartilage in bones.

For Graham, it first showed up in his leg, causing it to twist at the knee and stunt his leg from growing. Numerous doctors in Atlanta tried to push amputation as the only answer, but, according to his mom Amy Rains, Graham’s family physician kept looking for another answer.

“We researched and found the Paley Institute in South Florida where rare surgeries are performed, and Dr. Craig Robbins saved his leg,” Amy said.

In order for him to have the kind of mobility that makes it possible for him to excel in marching band — even to the point of being Social Circle’s drum major this year — Graham has had to endure nine surgeries, four of them designed to lengthen his leg.

His ninth surgery took place just this past summer. It was the last necessary leg lengthening procedure Graham will have to go through in life, as the growth platlates in his legs have reached a maximum point, and any other growth that occurs from here will happen from the torso up.

After that last surgery, though, Graham had to endure a month of intense physical therapy just to be able to stand atop the drum major podium this fall.

He acknowledges that there were times when he just wanted to quit. But the help he received from encouraging family and friends pushed him forward.

“There was a moment when I was like, this is to overwhelming, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it,” he said. “But I got those messages from people saying, ‘You’re going to do great.’ And it kept me going.”

When Graham first took the podium to conduct the band this year, both he and his mother were nervous — for different reasons, of course.

Graham wanted to make sure he knew songs and routines enough to not mess up in his direction of the band. Meanwhile, Amy was just hoping the climb to the top of the podium wouldn’t be too much for him.

Needless to say, it’s been a successful year for Graham in and out of the marching band scene. He’s joined the Beta Club and the Spanish Club and is looking forward to leadership positions there. He carries a 4.0 grade point average, and eventually, he wants to study to become a radiologist — once again, to provide help to others in need.

“I’m interested in radiology because, growing up I went through so many surgeries, so I’m just interested to see how that works and to help other kids who may be similar to me get through that process,” he said. “But since I’ve been doing music since Kindergarten, I also want to continue that in college as well. Maybe somehow correlate both.”

Count his mom as one who’s amazed at what he’s been able to accomplish, and how it’s been able to touch so many others.

“He’s come a long way,” Amy said. “Starting off with a twisted leg, nine surgeries to see him now. It’s just amazing. A lot of people follow his story over the years. We have a Facebook page called ‘Walking with Graham’ that just gives a lot of people the ability to say, ‘Because I saw him do it, I can do it too.’”

His mom says Graham’s influence trickles down to the seventh through ninth grade students in the band who look up to him. For such students, and others striving to succeed through hard circumstances, Graham’s words are simple but encouraging.

“Don’t stop believing in yourself because there’s a lot of good things out there waiting for you,” he said. “Go into situations head-forward, and always listen to encouragement from family and friends. They’re the ones there for you and who will support you in difficult times.”



