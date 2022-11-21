NEWTON GENZ: Armani Russ moved to enter the business world at young age

Armani Russ is not letting his youthful age hold him back from learning and experiencing a little bit of everything in the business world.

Russ entered the vending machine business while still a student at Alcovy High School where he graduated last May.

Now, at 18 years old, Russ owns vending machines, a car rental business named Turo and is the co-owner of Pretty Me Royalty Events, LLC. This is an addition to hosting networking seminars called EccentricFutureMillionares.

Russ wants people his age and younger to have one big takeaway from his path so far.

“It’s essential we understand that, just because we’re young, doesn’t mean we have to wait. Act now,” Russ said.

In operating and owning so many different businesses, Russ highlighted all the things he’s learned along the way. But there’s a big lesson that has stood out from the rest.

“Money is not everything,” Russ said. “That’s what we do these businesses for is the money, but it means more to me to create opportunities. And I can show my little brother that there are better things in life than just to get money.”

Russ’ aim with the various seminars he hosts is to spread this knowledge to people like him who aspire to own and operate their own businesses one day.

“I also learned the importance of spreading financial literacy,” Russ said. “A lot of people don’t understand finances. That’s why I’m having these seminars. It’s just showing people the different ways to run a business.”

As exciting as that is for Russ, he mentioned how his journey isn’t even the best part of what he does.

The best part, for him, has been the people he’s met through networking. On top of that, Russ credits those people to help him be successful.”

“The connections and networking are the best parts about exploring the different businesses,” he said. “I make a lot of posts saying, ‘It’s not always what you know, but who you know. Because people can put you in the right positions to succeed. I’m 18 and haven’t finished college yet. But I’ve been set up and put in these positions where I can actually be successful at a young age.”

Hosting the seminars is just a way to give back, Russ said, and to be a person to help someone else out on their journey.

Russ’ biggest motivation, though, has been specifically giving back to his hometown here in Newton County.

“[Covington is] my hometown,” Russ said with a smile on his face. “No matter where I go, this is home. I do a lot of moving around, but I always come home. And if I can help lead someone else to be successful, then I did my job.”



