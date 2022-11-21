NEWTON GENZ: Abby Malcom is thriving through a love for agricultural excellence

Abby Malcom is just 15 years old, but “leader” has already been affixed to her personality.

The Eastside High School sophomore not only gets it done in the classroom — she was a straight-A student as a freshman — she’s also showing off her leadership acumen in the entire school community and the Covington/Newton County community at large.

Beyond being an exemplary academic student, Malcom is part of The Pride of Eastside’s Color Guard team, a member of the school’s Future Farmers of America group as well as a member and leader in the Newton County Christian Learning Center.

It’s in FFA where she particularly shines, though. And if you ask her which of her numerous accolades she’s most proud of, she doesn’t need much time to think about it.

“Definitely my most important accomplishment was getting the Star Greenhand award last year,” Malcom said.

It’s an award that’s given to a first-year agriculture student with the most involvement in their Supervied Agricultural Experience (SAE) and throughout the community.

“I’m very grateful that I was chosen for this award because I love agriculture, and I love to see other students get excited about it too.”

Malcom says it’s not just enough for her to excel in agriculture, but she wants to continue leading others to do the same.

“I love it because it’s applicable in every area of our lives,” Malcom said. “Even in ways we don’t realize. It makes us appreciate our beginnings and opens up tons of opportunities for our futures. I love the idea that people of all ages can be included in agriculture work.”

That’s why she’s become so passionate in working with raising agricultural awareness with elementary school kids.

“I love watching their love for agriculture grow along with mine,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

In the future, Malcom says she wants to study forensic sciences, “specifically in the field of horticultural toxicology.”

“Either that, or I’d like to work in agricultural education,” she added. “Like I’ve said, it’s amazing to give kids from all different backgrounds the experiences I’ve had. I want to help farmers and just people in general grow their crops better.”

Malcom says she’s grateful for the people in her life who keep her sharp as an all-around leader.

“My ag teachers, Mrs. Pollard and Ms. Hammond, helped get me involved in FFA,” she said.

“My color guard instructor, Mrs. Stoddard pushes me to get better, and I also want to thank my CLC teacher (Stacy Guerrero) and my youth pastor Drew Garner for helping me grow in my faith.”



