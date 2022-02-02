NEWTON EVENTS: STEM Institute open house, Spring Hill park

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Eighth-grade students are invited to attend a a Zoom Open House for the STEM Institute educational program at the Newton College & Career Academy campus. For more information, visit https://ncca.newtoncountyschools.org.

Thursday, Feb. 10

• A community meeting to discuss the proposed park in the Spring Hill community is set for Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton County Historic Courthouse.

The meeting, hosted by District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan and the Newton County Recreation Department, will allow the public to see renderings of the future park and provide their input. For more information, call 770-786-4373.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• A program to learn about different species of owls in Georgia is set for Feb. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 543 Elliott Trail, Mansfield. Participants will venture into the forest after dark to see if they can communicate with some of these silent flyers. Please dress for the outdoors and bring a flashlight.

Cost is $5 per participant. For more information, email amber.barrow@dnr.ga.gov. Register at https://georgiawildlife.doubleknot.com/selection/73913 or by calling 770-784-3059.

Saturday, Feb. 26

• A Black History Parade hosted by the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation is set for 10 a.m. to noon.

The parade is set to start at New Hope Baptist Church on Brown Street and run to the Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.georgiajuneteenth.com/blackhistoryparade.

Send your upcoming events to news@covnews.com or mail to: Covington News, 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.