NEWTON EVENTS: Social Circle celebration, Wildlife Day, Kappa Koffeehouse

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

Tuesday, June 21

• General Primary runoff election for 10th Congressional District candidates and other statewide candidates not receiving majority of votes in May 24 General Primary. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, June 25

• Social Circle Independence Day celebration and parade at Social Circle Middle/High School. Parade begins at 5 p.m. Celebration follows at 6 p.m. with food vendors and music from the 80ators band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. Parade route is Memorial Drive to Cherokee, West Hightower, Alcova and back onto Memorial. For more information, email amckibben@socialcirclega.govor call 770-464-1866.

• Wildlife Day at Turner Lake Park. Fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, archery, wildlife demonstrations, reptiles, door prizes and free hotdog lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation.

• Bluegrass music group The Flea Pickers is set to perform Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Sacred Grounds Corner Cafe at 109 S. Cherokee Road in Social Circle. For more information, visit the cafe’s Facebook page or call 678-465-9539.

Tuesday, June 28



• Kappa Koffeehouse townhall meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., MadLuLu, 2021 Main St., Porterdale. Featuring District 92 State Rep. Doreen Carter and representatives of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Rockdale Economic Development Council. Hosted by Covington-Conyers alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Wednesday-Thursday, June 29-30

• Emergency preparedness class is set for noon to 1 p.m on June 29 and 6-7 p.m. on June 30 at Turner Lake Complex, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Emergency Management Agency, it will include information on how to make a home emergency plan, how to prepare a home for an emergency and how to receive information alerts through Code Red.

Sunday, July 3

• Porterdale will celebrate the country’s independence with music and a “Light Up the Sky” fireworks display in the historic downtown area starting at 5 p.m. Kona Shaved Ice, the Funnel Cake Guy and Grubbin’ Out will be among the food vendors. Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at dark. For more information, call 770-786-2217 or visit https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069363003053.

• Newton County Community Band presents a Patriotic Celebration Concert from 7-8 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, call 770-786-8188 or visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Monday, July 4

• Independence in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Covington Square. Features food vendors, yard games and live music by the Seven Sharp Nine and Emerald Empire bands before fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

• Oxford Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m., beginning on Haygood Street behind Oxford Baptist Church and ending near the Old Church. The celebration after the parade will be at Asbury Street Park. Registration deadline for participation is June 27. Event hosted by the city of Oxford and Oxford Lions Club. For more information and to register to participate, call 770-786-7004 our visit www.oxfordgeorgia.org/July4thParade.aspx.

Sunday, July 10

• Rockdale-Newton County Genealogical Society meeting, 3 p.m., will feature Tamika Strong of the Georgia Archives speaking on “Researching Newspapers.” The meeting also will be on Zoom. For more information, visit www.rockdale-newtongenealogicalsociety.com or facebook.com/rockdale-newtoncountygenealogicalsociety.

Monday, July 18

• Lendmark Financial Services will host its second Golf Fore a Cure golf tournament July 18 at Ashton Hills Golf Course in Covington to benefit the Cure Childhood Cancer organization in Atlanta. Shotgun start time is 9 a.m.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



