NEWTON EVENTS: Republican Women's meeting, emergency preparedness class, classical concert

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Tuesday, March 14

• Newton County Republican Women, 5:30 p.m., Covington Municipal Airport,14100 Ga. Hwy. 142. Speaker will be Angela Bean, president of the Greater Fayette Republican Women's Club. Bean began her political activism as a spokesperson for the National FairTax group and works as a citizen lobbyist at the State Capitol for tax reform, healthcare rights, verifiable voting and more.

Saturday, March 18

• Community Emergency Preparedness Class, 10 a.m., Pathway Church, 33 N. Broad St. , Porterdale. Class will teach how to make a plan for emergencies, stay informed during times of emergencies and more. Lunch will be provided. Hosted by Porterdadle Police Chief Jason Cripps and the Porterdale PD in partnership with the Newton County Emergency Management Agency. For more information, call 770-786-2226.

Tuesday, March 21



• Emory Chamber Society concert featuring The Vega Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Oxford Chapel, Oxford College. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Friday, March 24

• Oxford Lions Club Annual Pancake Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Flint Hill Elementary School, 1300 Airport Road, Oxford. Plain or blueberry pancakes, Holifield sausage, and drinks will be served. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Proceeds support Flint Hill School and Lions sight projects.

• Special Olympics Week in Newton County featuring parade and opening ceremonies March 24 at around 10:45 a.m. to kick off the week of events with a parade between Legion Field and Covington Square. Opening Ceremonies follow at 11:30.

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26

• “Spongebob: The Musical,” March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 3 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Sunday, March 26

• Native Plants for Fruit, Vegetable and Herb Gardeners & Foragers, 1-3 p.m., Oxford College Student Center, 801 Wesley St., Oxford. Learn about native edible plants, how to grow them at home and how to forage for them. Hosted by Oxford College and the Intown Atlanta chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Monday, March 27-

Wednesday, March 29

• Special Olympics middle and high school athletes participate in track and field events at Legion Field March 27. The elementary schools’ competition will be divided into two days, with Flint Hill, Fairview, West Newton, Porterdale, Oak Hill and Rocky Plains on Tuesday, March 28; and South Salem, Live Oak, Middle Ridge, East Newton and Mansfield on Wednesday, March 29. All events begin around 10 a.m.

Friday, March 31

• A Night of Live Music and Dance Performance, 7 p.m., Oxford College. Features the work of professors Corian Ellisor and Alejandro Abarca and The Atlanta Contemporary Ensemble. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Notice

• Tickets are now available for the “Connecting People, Connecting Places” fundraiser for Newton Trail May 6 at Legion Field. The event is a benefit for Newton Trails’ work to complete renovation of the Alcovy River Bridge that will create a continuous Cricket Frog Trail between Covington and Mansfield. For more information, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/uvE/.



