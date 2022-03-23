NEWTON EVENTS: Parks plan public meeting, 'Beauty and the Beast'

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

Thursday, March 24

• Parks and Recreation Master Plan public meeting, 6:30 p.m., Turner Lake banquet room, 6185 Turner Lake Road. The meeting will allow residents to view the new Master Plan. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit newtonrecreation.com.

Friday, March 25

• “Beauty and the Beast” featuring Oxford Acting Company & Oxford Singing Children March 25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., and March 27 at 3 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington.

For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday, March 26

• Free pet vaccination and microchip clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake pavilion, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Event is for Newton County residents only. Limit three animals per household and the first 200 pets.

• The Great American Cleanup is planned for various areas around the county. Volunteers will meet at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington at 9 a.m. for free breakfast and pickup of supplies and T-shirts. Then groups will go out to clean up trash at various locations.

For more information call 770-784-2015 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=419.

March 29-31



• The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host 2023 budget workshops March 29-31 and a public hearing on the budget April 5. It will hear from Newton County departments and enterprise funds March 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; constitutional officers, elected officials and other governing boards March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and appropriation requests March 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The final budget workshop will be for residents April 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=411

April 9

• Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and under at 11 a.m. at City Pond Park, 13501 City Pond Road, Covington. Face painting, games and prizes will be offered. Free goody bags will be given to the first 100 children. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

Ongoing



• Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington, will host summer day camp. For more information on Covington YMCA, email Erin Pitts at ErinG@ymcaatlanta.org.

Camps will be offered at 18 locations and sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.

For registration, please visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information on Covington YMCA, email Erin Pitts at ErinG@ymcaatlanta.org.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.

