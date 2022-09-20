NEWTON EVENTS: Pancake Supper, free concert, Fishing Derby, Rivers Alive!

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area:

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Covington Lions Club hosting a Pancake Supper Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse in Academy Springs Park. Children $4 and Adults $7. Tickets are available from all Lions Club members and Mayfield Hardware.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Covington Roots Bicentennial Concert featuring Drew Parker, BluMaxx, Drive Time Band, 5 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE.

Free event features food from local businesses including City Pharmacy, Scoops, Bread and Butter, Bradley’s Bar-B-Q.

• Fall Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

• Kids free fishing event, 8 a.m.to noon, Boar Pond at Marben Public Fishing Area, Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield. In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/marben-pfa or call 770-784-3059.

• Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to help clean up local lakes and rivers during its Rivers Alive! event Saturday, Sept. 24. Register by Sept. 16. Meet at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington at 9 a.m. to get free T-shirts, breakfast and supplies. Visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org for registration and details.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Salvation Army Covington Service Center/Bridgestone Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass. Proceeds will benefit Salvation Army’s assistance to qualified Newton County residents.. For more information, email levi.koebel@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 770-786-2107.

Sunday, Oct. 2

• 29th annual Cars of the Past car show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1124 Clark St., Covington. For more information, visit rotarycovington.org, or call 770-648-5087.

Friday, Oct. 7

• The second Social Circle High School Alumni Tailgating event is set for Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Social Circle High School. The event generates funds to fund the annual Tailgating Scholarship. For more information email sabrinasanfordflint@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Faith and Blue Car Show, 3 p.m., The Church Covington. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff's Office, a $20 cash only registration fee for all show participants with awards presented to the winning cars. For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.

• It's Fall, Y'All Community Festival, Denny Dobbs Park. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff's Office and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

• Kappa Koffeehouse political forum featuring candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election and other elected officials is set for Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez will be among the participants. Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Saturday, Nov. 5

• Masquerade Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m., Social Circle Theater, 650 A. Trophies for Best Dressed and Largest Sponsorship. Live entertainment, refreshments, photo opportunities, door prizes, silent auction among the activities. Donations of unwrapped toy or nonperishable food requested to benefit Solid Rock Church’s holiday donations to area families. Event is hosted by Doug Jones & Friends. For more information, call 770-385-3323.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.