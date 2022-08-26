By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NEWTON EVENTS: Movie in the Park, Bicentennial Battle, Covington Ballet
Distance Between Us
The Covington Regional Ballet is set to present the contemporary dance performance "The Distance Between Us" Saturday at Porter Performing Arts on Ram Drive. - photo by Special to The News

Friday, Aug. 26

• Movie in the Park featuring “Cars,” 7 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212, Covington.

• Covington Fire Department vs. Covington Police Department in Bicentennial Battle at 7 p.m. at Historic Baker Field, 1146 Conyers St., Covington. Free, but donations taken to help support Lt. Brian Thompson.

Saturday, Aug. 27

• Job and Community Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs mobile Vet Center unit offering health and other services to veterans will be on-site. 

• Second annual Freedom Fest, noon to 4 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Hosted by March Against Meth and Just 4 Fun Radio, this event is set to feature food, music from East Rich and DJ Scottie and a series of inspirational guest speakers. For more information, visit www.MarchAgainstMeth.com.

• Covington Regional Ballet will host its first performance of the 2022-2023 season, "The Distance Between Us," a contemporary dance performance at 7 p.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For tickets, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org. 

Monday, Aug. 29

• Unveiling of Bicentennial Walkway, 10 a.m., Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St., Covington. Features personalized bricks, burial of time capsule commemorating Newton County's 200th year.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• Covington Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. (first and third Saturdays through October). For more information, visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com.

Friday, Sept. 9

• Live at Legion and Fuzz Run Kickoff Concert featuring Atlanta’s Contagious Band at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Covington Fuzz Run, 8 am., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Presented by Police Who Care Inc., Lendmark Financial Services and Covington Women's Health Specialists. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/51692/covington-fuzz-run. For more information, visit https://covingtonfuzzrun.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Fall Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

• City of Covington Bicentennial Birthday Party.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Salvation Army Covington Service Center/Bridgestone Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass. Proceeds will benefit Salvation Army’s assistance to qualified Newton County residents.. For more information, email levi.koebel@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 770-786-2107.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.