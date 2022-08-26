NEWTON EVENTS: Movie in the Park, Bicentennial Battle, Covington Ballet

Friday, Aug. 26

• Movie in the Park featuring “Cars,” 7 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212, Covington.

• Covington Fire Department vs. Covington Police Department in Bicentennial Battle at 7 p.m. at Historic Baker Field, 1146 Conyers St., Covington. Free, but donations taken to help support Lt. Brian Thompson.

Saturday, Aug. 27

• Job and Community Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs mobile Vet Center unit offering health and other services to veterans will be on-site.

• Second annual Freedom Fest, noon to 4 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Hosted by March Against Meth and Just 4 Fun Radio, this event is set to feature food, music from East Rich and DJ Scottie and a series of inspirational guest speakers. For more information, visit www.MarchAgainstMeth.com.

• Covington Regional Ballet will host its first performance of the 2022-2023 season, "The Distance Between Us," a contemporary dance performance at 7 p.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For tickets, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Monday, Aug. 29

• Unveiling of Bicentennial Walkway, 10 a.m., Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St., Covington. Features personalized bricks, burial of time capsule commemorating Newton County's 200th year.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• Covington Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. (first and third Saturdays through October). For more information, visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com.

Friday, Sept. 9

• Live at Legion and Fuzz Run Kickoff Concert featuring Atlanta’s Contagious Band at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Covington Fuzz Run, 8 am., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Presented by Police Who Care Inc., Lendmark Financial Services and Covington Women's Health Specialists. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/51692/covington-fuzz-run. For more information, visit https://covingtonfuzzrun.com.



Saturday, Sept. 24



• Fall Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

• City of Covington Bicentennial Birthday Party.

Monday, Sept. 26



• Salvation Army Covington Service Center/Bridgestone Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass. Proceeds will benefit Salvation Army’s assistance to qualified Newton County residents.. For more information, email levi.koebel@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 770-786-2107.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



