NEWTON EVENTS: Mistletoe Market, Santa's Workshop

Some upcoming public events in and around Newton County:

Ongoing

• Covington on Ice open for the season at The Rink at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington. The seasonal attraction will be open through Feb. 19, 2023. For more information, including prices and hours of operation, visit icedays.com/covington.

• Advance voting for U.S. Senate runoff election daily through Dec. 2 at Prospect Church at Oak Hill at 6752 Hwy. 212 and Turner Lake banquet room at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW. For times and more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/169/Ways-to-Vote.

Friday, Dec. 2

• The annual City of Porterdale Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. It will include the parade along Palmetto and Main streets, opportunities for photos with Santa and music by DJ Scottie. Issa Funnel Cakes and Pico’s Hot Dogs will be food vendors, according to posting on the city’s Facebook page.

Saturday, Dec. 3

• 2022 Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade, 10 a.m., on Newton Drive in Covington. The theme will be the city of Covington’s bicentennial,”200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future,” Hosted by Covington Lions Club with support from the city of Covington. The parade route will be Newton Drive, Anderson Street, Floyd Street through the square, Lee Street, Washington/College street, Church, Conyers and Mill streets and back to Newton Drive. Online registration only at www.covingtongalions.org. Email covingtonlionsparade@gmail.com for more information.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, at the park in the middle of Covington Square. Over 40 vendors are scheduled. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

• Election Day for U.S. Senate runoff election, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Santa’s Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Features holiday crafts, games, prizes, appearance by Santa, and more. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 770-786-4373.

Friday, Dec. 9

• Hope for the Holidays Concert, 7-9 p.m., Covington Elks Lodge, 135 Crowell Road. Presented by Doug Jones & Friends, event will feature live entertainment, door prizes, snacks. Free admission with an unwrapped toy.

• "Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity," 5:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Christmas Dance and Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 135 Crowell Road, Covington. Hosted by the Covington Elks Lodge. Music by The Jades. Tickets are $20. RSVP to Theresa Parker at 678-925-3602 by Dec. 1.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heirloom Park at The Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. More than 40 vendors are scheduled to take part. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

• "Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity," 4:30-7:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

Sunday, Dec. 11

• 14th Annual Tuba Christmas Celebration, 3 p.m., Porter Memorial Gym, 2201 Main St., Porterdale. Participant registration is $10. Audience should bring folding chairs. Inclement weather location is adjacent buildings. For more information, call 404-787-2319.

Saturday, Dec. 17

• Mansfield Christmas Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Hay rides, petting zoo, cake walk and more are planned. For more information, visit the City of Mansfield, Georgia Facebook page.

Email your upcoming events to news@covnews.com, or mail them to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.