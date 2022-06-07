NEWTON EVENTS: Michael Jackson tribute, Movie Night in the Park

Some upcoming public events:

Friday, June 10

• Live at Legion concert featuring Who’s Bad (tribute to Michael Jackson), 7 p.m., at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Presented by the Arts Association of Newton County. For more information, visit www.NewtonCountyArts.org.

• Movie Night in the Park featuring Disney's "Encanto," 7 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212 North. Free community event hosted by County Commissioner Demond Mason. Bring lawn chairs. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/taro.d.mason.

Saturday, June 11

• Diner en Rouge, 7 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Featuring live music, food and fellowship. Hosted by Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and community programming. For more information and tickets, visit www.caacdst.org/dinerenrouge.

Monday, June 13



• Allen Memorial United Methodist Church at 803 Whatcoat Street in Oxford will be hosting a Vacation Bible School June 13 to 17, 5:30-8 p.m., for children in pre-kindergarten through grade five. The theme is “Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God.” Dinner and activities will be offered nightly to participants for free. For more information or to register, please visit our VBS Website: https://allen-memorial-united-methodist.mycokesburyvbs.com/.

Thursday, June 16

• Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s third annual Back to School Golf Tournament set for June 16 at Ashton Hills Golf Course, 10400 Eagle Drive, Covington. Pre-registration now available. For more information, call 404-550-5815 or 770-883-0324 or email mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org.

Saturday, June 18

• Juneteenth parade, pageant and celebration set for Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by celebration featuring music and vendors at Legion Field, and pageant. Visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com for more information.

• Covington Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m., 1143 Oak St. SE. First and third Saturdays through October. Vendors are needed. Visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com to download a vendor application and for more information.

Sunday, June 19

• Juneteenth pageant finals at Legion Field and All White Father’s Day Bash at Under the Stars Banquet Center at 872 Moore St., Oxford. For tickets to Bash, call 740-755-1807 or 404-861-0707. Visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com for more information.

Monday, June 20

• Vacation Bible School, June 20 to 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 5500 Hwy. 212, Covington. “Zoomerang” is the theme for this VBS for ages 3 to 10. Space is limited for this free event. Register at vbs.abidinggrace.com. Call 770-385-7691 for more information.

Tuesday, June 21

• Runoff election for Congressional, other candidates not receiving majority of votes in May 24 General Primary.

Saturday, June 25

• Wildlife Day at Turner Lake Park. Fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, archery, wildlife demonstrations, reptiles, door prizes and free hotdog lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation.

Tuesday, June 28

• Kappa Koffeehouse townhall meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., MadLuLu, 2021 Main St., Porterdale. Featuring District 92 State Rep. Doreen Carter and representatives of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Rockdale Economic Development Council. Hosted by Covington-Conyers alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Wednesday-Thursday, June 29-30

• Emergency preparedness class is set for noon to 1 p.m on June 29 and 6 to 7 p.m. on June 30 at Turner Lake Complex, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Emergency Management Agency, it will include information on how to make a home emergency plan, how to prepare a home for an emergency and how to receive information alerts through Code Red.

Sunday, July 3



• The city of Porterdale will celebrate the country’s independence with music and a “Light Up the Sky” fireworks display in the historic downtown area starting at 5 p.m. Kona Shaved Ice, the Funnel Cake Guy and Grubbin’ Out will be among the food vendors. Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at dark. For more information, call 770-786-2217 or visit https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069363003053.

Monday, July 4



• Oxford Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m., beginning on Haygood Street behind Oxford Baptist Church and ending near the Old Church. Registration deadline for participation is June 27. Event hosted by the city of Oxford and Oxford Lions Club. For more information and to register to participate, visit www.oxfordgeorgia.org/July4thParade.aspx.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.





