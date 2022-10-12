NEWTON EVENTS: Lunch Concert, free pet vaccine clinic, fall festival, final farmers market

Some upcoming events in and around Newton County include:

Thursday, Oct. 13

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Payne & Trouble band (country), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 15

• 10th anniversary Fall Festival, 2-6 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. Hosted by United Fellowship Outreach, the event will feature a Cook Off competition, Trunk or Treat, cake walk, musical entertainment and more. For more information, call 678-485-7540, 770-315-8949 or 770-670-3696.

• Covington Farmers Market & More, 9 a.m.-noon, Covington Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. This is the final scheduled Covington Farmers Market of the 2022 season. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

• Free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic for Newton County residents Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington. The free clinic will be at the Kiwanis Club of Covington Pavilion in the park and is open to the first 200 dogs or cats with a limit of three pets per household. All dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier. Pet owners presenting proof of residency can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvovirus vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets.

For more information visit ncboc.com and follow Newton County Ga Government on social media.

Monday, Oct. 17

• Advance voting begins Monday, Oct. 17, and runs through Nov. 4 at Turner Lake Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington; and Prospect Church at Oak Hill, 6752 Highway 212, Covington. Saturday voting can be done Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Turner Lake Center only. Sunday voting will be available Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Turner Lake Center only. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Gate City Brass band, noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• “Get out the Vote” rally featuring Democratic candidates for local and statewide offices is set for Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m., at Asbury Street Park at 104 W. Watson St. in Oxford. Candidates scheduled to appear include District 10 Congressional candidate Tabitha Johnson-Green, state Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nakita Hemingway, District 17 State Senate candidate Kacy Morgan, County Commission candidates J.C. Henderson and Demond Mason, and more. For more information, visit newtongeorgiadems.org.

• Book and collectibles sales is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the rear of the old Cousins School building on Geiger Street. Hosted by Newton County Historical Society. In the event of inclement weather, the sale will be moved inside the building.

• Step into Healing 5K Breast Cancer Walk, 8:45 a.m., hosted by Pleasant View Baptist Church at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St, Covington. There is no registration fee but donations will be taken for a local breast cancer charity. For more information, call 678-818-5792.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

• Kappa Koffeehouse political forum featuring candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election and other elected officials is set for Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez will be among the participants. Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Garrett Kephart & Sydnie Tanner (folk), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 29

• Fall Fun Fest for children, 5-7 p.m., Oxford Green, 915 Emory St., Oxford. Trunk or Treat, snacks, games, face painting and more will be offered. Hosted by local churches, Oxford Police Department and community groups.

• Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, noon-1 p.m., Covington Square. Hosted by Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force. Donations of toiletries, bug spray, bed pillows and more to assist victims and their families. For more information, call 678-625-1225.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick or Treat on the Trail, 5-7 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Saturday, Nov. 5

• Fall Festival hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Pond Park, 13501 City Pond Road. Live performances, vendors, train rides and more offered. Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Masquerade Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m., Social Circle Theater, 650 Ashley Drive. Trophies for Best Dressed and Largest Sponsorship. Live entertainment, refreshments, photo opportunities, door prizes, silent auction among the activities.

For more information, call 770-385-3323.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• Election Day at 22 voting precincts throughout Newton County. To find your voting precinct, visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• Wheels to the Shelter parade to benefit the Covington homeless shelter, noon to 3 p.m., beginning at Potters House Church parking lot at 1120 Crowell Road, and ending at 7133 Turner Lake Circle. Cost is $20 per rider for any vehicle. For more information, call 770-787-8519.