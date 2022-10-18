NEWTON EVENTS: Lunch Concert, Change The World, Breast Cancer Walk

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Now through Friday, Nov. 4



• Advance voting runs through Nov. 4 at Turner Lake Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington; and Prospect Church at Oak Hill, 6752 Highway 212, Covington. Saturday voting can be done Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Turner Lake Center only. Sunday voting will be available Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Turner Lake Center only. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Gate City Brass band, noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Change the World event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at Covington First United Methodist Church at 1113 Conyers St. SW. Features live music, food court, inflatables, community service fair, health expo, petting zoo, photo booth, a food pantry, information on community agencies, school supplies, diapers and other events. For more information, visit https://www.covingtonfirst.org.

• “Get out the Vote” rally featuring Democratic candidates for local and statewide offices is set for Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m., at Asbury Street Park at 104 W. Watson St. in Oxford. Candidates scheduled to appear include District 10 Congressional candidate Tabitha Johnson-Green, state Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nakita Hemingway, District 17 State Senate candidate Kacy Morgan, County Commission candidates J.C. Henderson and Demond Mason, and more. For more information, visit newtongeorgiadems.org.

• Book and collectibles sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the rear of the old Cousins School building on Geiger Street. Hosted by Newton County Historical Society. In the event of inclement weather, the sale will be moved inside the building.

• Step into Healing 5K Breast Cancer Walk, 8:45 a.m., hosted by Pleasant View Baptist Church at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St, Covington. There is no registration fee but donations will be taken for a local breast cancer charity. For more information, call 678-818-5792.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

• Kappa Koffeehouse political forum featuring candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election and other elected officials is set for Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez will be among the participants. Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Garrett Kephart & Sydnie Tanner (folk), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

• Oxford Chorale Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m., Williams Hall Auditorium, Oxford College. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu or call 770-784-8888.



Saturday, Oct. 29

• Fall Fun Fest for children, 5-7 p.m., Oxford Green, 915 Emory St., Oxford. Trunk or Treat, snacks, games, face painting and more will be offered. Hosted by local churches, Oxford Police Department and community groups.

• Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, noon-1 p.m., Covington Square. Hosted by Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force. Donations of toiletries, bug spray, bed pillows and more to assist victims and their families. For more information, call 678-625-1225.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick or Treat on the Trail, 5-7 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Saturday, Nov. 5

• Fall Festival hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Pond Park, 13501 City Pond Road. Live performances, vendors, train rides and more offered. Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Masquerade Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m., Social Circle Theater, 650 Ashley Drive. Trophies for Best Dressed and Largest Sponsorship. Live entertainment, refreshments, photo opportunities, door prizes, silent auction among the activities. For more information, call 770-385-3323.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• Election Day at 22 voting precincts throughout Newton County. To find your voting precinct, visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• Wheels to the Shelter parade to benefit the Covington homeless shelter, noon to 3 p.m., beginning at Potters House Church parking lot at 1120 Crowell Road, and ending at 7133 Turner Lake Circle. Cost is $20 per rider for any vehicle. For more information, call 770-787-8519.