NEWTON EVENTS: Live at Lunch Concerts, Porterdale Community Kickball

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

• Live at Lunch concerts hosted by The Arts Association are set for Thursdays at noon on the Covington Square. The free event is set to feature:

-Thursday, May 20: Myke Johns;

-May 27: JJ Hardge.

Sponsors include Newton Federal, Longleaf Hospice, and Discover Covington.

• The City of Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street (Georgia Hwy. 81).

Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items.

For more information, email oxfordfarmersmarket@oxfordgeorgia.org, call 770-786-7004 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oxfordgafarmersmarket.

• Ribbon cutting for new Splash Pad and Skate Park, both at Denny Dobbs Park, is set for Thursday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington. For more information, call (770) 786-4373 or visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Community Kickball Event hosted by Porterdale Police Department is set for Friday, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at B.C. Crowell Park.

Young attendees can learn about public safety by seeing police vehicles, fire trucks and EMS ambulances. Hot dogs will be available and live music will be featured. For more information, call 770-786-2217.

• Farmers Market hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is set for Tuesday, May 25, and every Tuesday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington.

The weekly event that will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more from a variety of farms and vendors.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or email jmeert@co.newton.ga.us.

• The county’s new Splash Pad will open to the public for the season at Denny Dobbs Park May 29 at 9 a.m. Days and hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Mondays for maintenance.

• Newton County Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 32 is set for May 31 at 10 a.m. at the memorial obelisk on the northwest corner of the park on the Covington Square. Post 32 Commander Don Floyd will make remarks and read the names of those from Newton County who gave the Supreme Sacrifice. Marcia Floyd, president of Auxiliary Unit 32 also will speak about the memorial poppy’s connection to the annual observance.

• District 3 Bicentennial Service Day Community Cleanup is set for June 12 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct at 3612 Salem Road (Kroger shopping center).

County Commissioner Alana Sanders, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. Targeted cleanup areas include Brown Bridge Road, Kirkland Road, Jack Neely Road, Airport Road, and Alcovy Road.

For more information, visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/266/Keep-Newton-Beautiful; email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.

• Free Family Movie Night featuring “The Croods, A New Age” is set for June 18 at 7 p.m. at Wolverine Field, 8134 Geiger St., Covington.

Sponsors include Cinelease Studios Three Ring and Newton County Parks and Recreation.

For more information, visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Juneteenth Celebrations hosted by Newton County Historical Committee are scheduled for June 19 and 20 at Legion Field in Covington, beginning with parade June 19 at 9 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; and June 20 events including 11 a.m. church service and vendors and music from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Legion Field is at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington. For more information, visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com.

• Rescheduled District 1 Bicentennial Service Day Cleanup is set for June 26 at 9 a.m. Meet at Alcovy High School at 9 a.m. Targeted cleanup areas include Pickett Bridge Road (between Highway 162 and Highway 212), Campbell Road, County Road 213, Highway 142, and Highway 162.

For more information, visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/266/Keep-Newton-Beautiful; email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.

• Kids Wildlife Day hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is set for June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park for ages 8 to 15.

The free community event will feature fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, wildlife demonstrations, free hot dog lunch and more. Anyone older than 15 is required to have a fishing license.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit newtonrecreation.com.

• Back to School Golf Tournament hosted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office is set for July 15 at Ashton Hills Golf Course at 10400 Eagle Drive in Covington.

For more information or how to register for the event, please contact Deputy Michael Gregg at 404-550-5015 or mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org; Deputy Timothy Smith at 770-883-0324 or tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or Deputy Susan Young at 678-218-2423 or smyoung@newtonsheriffga.org.

• American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Oxford City Hall, 110 W. Clark St. in Oxford Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

• Covington Family YMCA registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public.

The YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, will offer camps. Sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences.

Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information, call 770-787-3908 or visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.

• Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center at 543 Elliott Trail in Mansfield is offering a variety of programs for all ages and audiences this spring and summer.

Now open for registration are the Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) program; multiple summer day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; and family-oriented public programs.

Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

For more information and deadlines, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014