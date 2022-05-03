NEWTON EVENTS: Live at Lunch concert, American Legion Fair

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

Monday, May 2-Friday, May 20



• Advance voting for primary elections for congressional, state, county, nonpartisan offices at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Hwy. 212, Covington, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4140 Clark St. SW, Covington. For times, more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, May 5

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring singer-songwriter Connelly Crowe, noon, park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Friday, May 6

• Newton County Senior Services Annual Chairman and Mayor’s Walk, 10:30 a.m., Covington Square. Includes a 1K run and walk from Square to Turner Lake, followed by free food, fun and music at the Senior Center. For more information, call 770-787-0038.

Saturday, May 7

• Oxford Lions Club annual yard sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Emory and Clark streets in Oxford. For more information call 770-786-4896.

• 2022 Fit & Fabulous Health & Wellness Community Expo, 9 a.m.-noon, Liberty Middle School, 5225 Salem Road, Covington. Hosted by Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in partnership with the Washington Street Community Center. For more information, visit.www.caacdst.org.

Tuesday, May 10

• Ribbon-cutting for Fairview Community Park improvements, 2 p.m., 310 Crestfield Circle, Covington. Improvements include new playground equipment, fitness park and walking trail. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/432/Parks-Recreation.

Wednesday, May 11-Saturday, May 14

• American Legion Fair at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, call 770-722-7011.

Thursday, May 12

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring Chris, Jon & Scott, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Friday, May 13

• Deadline for applications for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or placed in a drop box. The absentee ballot drop box will be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, on weekdays May 2-24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, May 14

• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

• Newton Trails fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., The Lockwood Mansion, 2129 East St. SE, Covington. All proceeds support Newton Trails. Tickets must be purchased in advance and prior to May 7. Learn more at www.newtontrails.org/.

• The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is set for 9 a.m. at The Church Covington, 11975 Highway 142, Oxford. . Hosted by GFWC Heartland Woman's Club. The tournament will benefit The Rockdale County Autism Support Group serving those affected by autism in Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties. For more information, call 404-316-3284 or 770-787-0311.



Thursday, May 19

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring jazz/blues artist Daniel Jackson, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Saturday, May 21

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

• Opening day for Covington Farmers Market, 9 to 11 a.m., 1143 Oak St. SE. Vendors are needed. Visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com to download a vendor application and for more information.

• Keeping Georgia Wild Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 543 Elliott Trail. Mansfield. Free event at the CEWC Discovery Area will be held rain or shine. Includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD or call (770) 784-3059.

Tuesday, May 24

• Election Day at 22 locations countywide to determine political party nominations for congressional, state, county, school board and nonpartisan positions. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, May 26

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring brass quintet Gate City Brass, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Thursday, June 16

• Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s third annual Back to School Golf Tournament set for June 16 at Ashton Hills Golf Course, 10400 Eagle Drive, Covington. Pre-registration now available. For more information, call 404-550-5815 or 770-883-0324 or email mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org.

