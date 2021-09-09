NEWTON EVENTS: Legion Field concerts, Fuzz Run

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

Friday, Sept. 10

• Live at Legion” free concert series featuring Members Only (1980s cover band) Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill Street, Covington.

The concert is in partnership with Covington Fuzz Run/Police Who Care Inc. Race Expo and Kick-Off. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

• Third annual 911 Public Safety Appreciation Lunch is set for Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Legion Field pavilion at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. Hosted by Mansfield Masonic Lodge No. 489.

Saturday, Sept. 11

• The 38th Annual Fuzz Run sponsored by the Covington Police Department is set for Sept. 11 at 8 a.m., beginning at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington.

To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46137/covington-fuzz-run. For more information, email allen.martin@covingtonpolice.com or visit www.covingtonfuzzrun.com.

• St. Pius X Relay for Life Team’s community yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 Highway 20 SE, Conyers (rain date is Sept. 18). Event benefits the American Cancer Society. For more information, contact Theresa at 678-910-8356 or button30016@yahoo.com, and Verena at 770-823-7532 or verenapdmellow@gmail.com.

Monday, Sept. 13

• COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by Salem United Methodist Church at 3962 Salem Road in Covington. The vaccines will be administered by the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Counties Health Department. For more information, call 770-786-6027.

Friday, Sept. 17

• “Concert for a Cause” featuring Yacht Rock Schooner is set for 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. All proceeds will go to purchase a 3D Mammography System for the Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton Hospital. For more information, visit http://give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert, call Andrea Lane at 770-385-7866 or email andrea.lane@piedmont.org.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• District 4 Service Day and Community Cleanup is set for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at Nelson Heights Community Center at 7200 Lassiter St. in Covington. County Commissioner J.C. Henderson and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. To register to participate and for more information, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org or call 770-784-2015.

Saturday, Sept. 25

• Covington Regional Ballet’s House Party featuring contemporary dance and art show Sept. 25 at Porter Performing Arts Center at 140 Ram Drive in Covington. Art show by Ré Phillips begins at 6 p.m. and dance performances inspired by house, vogue, gospel and jazz music begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

• Free Kids Fishing Derby for ages 8 to 15 is set for Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Pond Park at 13501 City Pond Road in Covington. Bring pole, bait and container to keep fish in to qualify for prizes. Door prizes will be given. Participants must be accompanied by someone 18 or older. For more information, visit www.newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Rivers Alive! 2021 cleanup of local rivers, lakes and streams Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at Longhorn Steakhouse at 6112 Pavilion Way in Covington. Register by Sept. 17 at www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, print out and complete registration and release forms and email them to Keep Newton Beautiful. For more information, call KNB at 770-784-2015 or email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

• Freedom Fest hosted by March Against Meth Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 2201 Main St. in Porterdale. Music, testimonies and guest speakers planned. For more information, call 678-210-5975.

Sunday, Sept. 26

• Flu shot clinic hosted by Salem United Methodist Church at 3962 Salem Road in Covington Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. For more information, call 770-786-6027.

Sunday, Oct. 3

• The Rotary Club of Covington’s 2021 Cars of the Past Car Show is set for Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. on the Covington Square. For more information, call 770-648-5087 or visit www.rotarycovington.org.