NEWTON EVENTS: Kids Wildlife Day, "Newton's Amazing Race"

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

• Kids Wildlife Day hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is set for Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park for ages 8 to 15.

The free community event will feature fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, wildlife demonstrations, free hot dog lunch and more. Anyone older than 15 is required to have a fishing license.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit newtonrecreation.com.

• Rescheduled District 1 Bicentennial Service Day Cleanup is set for Saturday, June 26, at 9 a.m. Meet at Alcovy High School at 9 a.m. Targeted cleanup areas include Pickett Bridge Road (between Highway 162 and Highway 212), Campbell Road, County Road 213, Highway 142, and Highway 162.

For more information, visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/266/Keep-Newton-Beautiful; email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.

• “Newton’s Amazing Race” presented by Newton County 4-H Program is set for Tuesday, June 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for youth who have completed fourth through 12th grades.

Complete challenges while traveling across Newton County and learning about the county’s history. Those interested should meet in Suite 202 of Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in Covington.

Cost is $10 with lunch provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2021newton4hsummer. For more information, email cscott@uga.edu or call 770-784-2010.

• Porterdale Fourth of July fireworks show July 3 at dusk in downtown Porterdale. Parking available in public lots along Main Street.

• 10th annual Friends of Covington Fireworks Show July 4 at 9 p.m. in downtown Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FOCFfund.

• #IMatter Movement Day in the Park focusing on youth suicide prevention is set for July 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park, 6252 Hwy. 212.

Vendors, free food and drinks, music, games, giveaways and more are scheduled. For more information, visit www.openingofcloseddoors.com or 678-338-9514.

• Back to School Golf Tournament hosted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office is set for July 15 at Ashton Hills Golf Course at 10400 Eagle Drive in Covington.

For more information or how to register for the event, please contact Deputy Michael Gregg at 404-550-5015 or mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org; Deputy Timothy Smith at 770-883-0324 or tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or Deputy Susan Young at 678-218-2423 or smyoung@newtonsheriffga.org.

• “Anchored” vacation Bible school for ages 3-11 set for July 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gaithers Church, 1375 Newton Factory Bridge Road, Covington.

For more information, call 770-367-3799.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Members is set for July 22 at the Georgia International Horse Park at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE in Conyers and will be drive-through only.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. All members who register will also be entered into a prize drawing for 75 $50 bill credits. For more information, visit www.ssemc.com.

• The 2021 Regional Job Fair is set for July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton D Conference Center at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington.

The fair is free and no registration is necessary for jobseekers. Local employers in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, education, bio-pharma, high-technology and distribution are planned to attend.

Sponsors include Georgia Piedmont, Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and Development Authority of Walton County. For more information, visit https://lnkd.in/eEFFpTb.

• The 2021 Back to School Bash hosted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is set for July 24 at noon at Newton High School, 1 Ram Way, Covington.

Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonSheriffGA.

• American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Oxford City Hall, 110 W. Clark St. in Oxford Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

• Free Family Movie Night featuring “Playing with Fire” Aug. 20 at Wolverine Field at 8134 Geiger St. in Covington.

Event is sponsored by Cinelease Studios Three Ring and Newton County Parks and Recreation, For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com.

• The county’s new Splash Pad is open to the public for the season at Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Highway 212, daily except Monday throughout the summer. Days and times are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Mondays for maintenance.

• Farmers Market is set for Tuesdays through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington.

Newton County Parks and Recreation will host the weekly event that will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more from a variety of farms and vendors.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or email jmeert@co.newton.ga.us.

• The City of Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street (Georgia Hwy. 81).

Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items.

For more information, email oxfordfarmersmarket@oxfordgeorgia.org, call 770-786-7004 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oxfordgafarmersmarket.

