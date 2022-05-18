NEWTON EVENTS: Jazz on the Square, farmers market, fishing derby

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

Now through Friday, May 20

• Advance voting for primary elections for congressional, state, county, nonpartisan offices at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4140 Clark St. SW, Covington; and Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Hwy. 212, Covington. For days, times and more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, May 19



• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring jazz/blues artist Daniel Jackson, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Saturday, May 21

• Opening day for Covington Farmers Market, 9 to 11 a.m., 1143 Oak St. SE. Vendors are needed. Visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com to download a vendor application and for more information.

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

• Keeping Georgia Wild Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 543 Elliott Trail. Mansfield. Free event at the CEWC Discovery Area will be held rain or shine. Includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD or call (770) 784-3059.

Tuesday, May 24

• Election Day at 22 locations countywide to determine political party nominees for congressional, state, county, school board and holders of nonpartisan positions. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Thursday, May 26

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring brass quintet Gate City Brass, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Monday, May 30

• Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m., Covington Square. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Wednesday, June 1



• June 1 is the deadline for filing an appeal of a property assessment. Appeals can be done either by mail, online or in person in the property assessor’s office at 1113 Usher St. in Covington. The online appeal form is here. For explanation and information on how property assessments were calculated call 770-784-2030 and press 2, or go to the office at 1113 Usher St. in Covington.

• FPC VBS 2022 “Living Waters for the World” is set for June 1 to 3, 9 a.m. to noon, at First Presbyterian Church at 1169 Clark St. in Covington. For more information and registration forms, visit fpccov.org/vbs.

Saturday, June 4

• YMCA Bike Rodeo at Legion Field. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Friday, June 10

• Live at Legion concert featuring Who's Bad band. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.



Monday, June 13

• Allen Memorial United Methodist Church at 803 Whatcoat Street in Oxford will be hosting a Vacation Bible School June 13 to 17, 5:30 to 8 p.m., for children in pre-kindergarten through grade five. The theme is "Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God." Dinner and activities will be offered nightly to participants for free. For more information or to register, please visit our VBS Website: https://allen-memorial-united-methodist.mycokesburyvbs.com/.



Thursday, June 16

• Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s third annual Back to School Golf Tournament set for June 16 at Ashton Hills Golf Course, 10400 Eagle Drive, Covington. Pre-registration now available. For more information, call 404-550-5815 or 770-883-0324 or email mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org.

Saturday, June 18

• Juneteenth parade, pageant and celebration set for Legion Field June 18. Visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com for more information.

Saturday, June 25

• Wildlife Day at Turner Park. Fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, archery, wildlife demonstrations, reptiles, door prizes and free hotdog lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation.

Monday, June 20

• Vacation Bible School, June 20 to 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 5500 Hwy. 212, Covington. "Zoomerang" is the theme for this VBS for ages 3 to 10. Space is limited for this free event. Register at vbs.abidinggrace.com. Call 770-385-7691 for more information.



Monday, July 18



• Golf Fore a Cure golf tournament July 18 at Ashton Hills Golf Course, 10400 Eagle Drive, Covington, to benefit the Cure Childhood Cancer organization in Atlanta. Hosted by Lendmark Financial Services. Shotgun start time is 9 a.m.