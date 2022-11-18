NEWTON EVENTS: Ice Days, Mistletoe Market, meal box distribution

Some upcoming events this weekend and future weeks in the Newton County area include:

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heirloom Park at The Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. Over 40 vendors are scheduled for this first Mistletoe Market of the season. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

• 34th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal Box Distribution, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Sponsored by the Newton County Ministers’ Union. Boxes will be distributed to needy families, seniors and others. For more information, call 678-296-2860.

• Covington on Ice will open for the season at The Rink at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington. The seasonal attraction will be open through Feb. 19, 2023. For more information, including prices and hours of operation, visit icedays.com/covington.

Sunday, Nov. 27

• Advance voting period begins for U.S. Senate runoff election (through Dec. 2), 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Turner Lake banquet room, 6185 Turner Lake Road NW, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/169/Ways-to-Vote.

Monday, Nov. 28

• Advance voting for U.S. Senate runoff election (through Dec. 2) at Prospect Church at Oak Hill at 6752 Hwy. 212 and Turner Lake banquet room at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW. For times and more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/169/Ways-to-Vote.

Saturday, Dec. 3

• 2022 Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade, 10 a.m., on Newton Drive in Covington. The theme will be the city of Covington’s bicentennial,"200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future," Hosted by Covington Lions Club with support from the city of Covington. The parade route will be Newton Drive, Anderson Street, Floyd Street through the square, Lee Street, Washington/College street, Church, Conyers and Mill streets and back to Newton Drive. Online registration only at www.covingtongalions.org. Email covingtonlionsparade@gmail.com for more information.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, at the park in the middle of Covington Square. Over 40 vendors are scheduled. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Santa’s Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Features holiday crafts, games, prizes, appearance by Santa, and more. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 770-786-4373.

Friday, Dec. 9

• Hope for the Holidays Concert, 7-9 p.m., Covington Elks Lodge, 135 Crowell Road. Presented by Doug Jones & Friends, event will feature live entertainment, door prizes, snacks. Free admission with an unwrapped toy.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Christmas Dance and Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 135 Crowell Road, Covington. Hosted by the Covington Elks Lodge. Music by The Jades. Tickets are $20. RSVP to Theresa Parker at 678-925-3602 by Dec. 1.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heirloom Park at The Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. Over 40 vendors are scheduled. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

Email your upcoming events to news@covnews.com, or mail them to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.