NEWTON EVENTS: Homecoming Concert, parks master plan meeting

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Saturday, Oct. 16

• Community service day for roadside litter cleanup in District 5 is set for Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at Eastside High School, 10245 Eagle Drive. County Commissioner Ronnie Cowan, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. To participate, register by Oct. 13 at keepnewtonbeautiful.org. Email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-784-2015 for more information.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• Covington Homecoming 2021 concert, 3 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. in Covington. McKibben Music will host the gospel music-oriented event. Performers will include Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church Group, Dona Bopp Band, Maxine Blake, Maloy Brothers Band, Andy Irwin, Mack McKibben & the Covington Community Choir and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mckibbenmusic1.

Monday, Oct. 18, to Friday, Oct. 29

• Advance voting for Covington City Council election and Porterdale package store referendum.

Covington voting will be at Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St. Porterdale voting will be at Porterdale City Hall, 2400 Main St. Dates and times are Oct. 18 to 22, and Oct. 25 to 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 16 and 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

• District 1 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Mansfield Community Center, 3158 Hwy. 11 South, Mansfield. For more information, visit

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• Farmer’s market, 4 to 7 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road NW, Covington (Tuesdays through Oct. 26). For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/501/Farmers-Market.

https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

• Covington City Council candidate forum, 7 p.m., Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks St., Covington. Hosted by Newton County Republican Party. For more information, email info@newtongop.org.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Zach Berry (country), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

• District 5 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

• Small Business Expo, 5 to 8 p.m., 2101 Clark St. SW, Covington. Hosted by Newton County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, email Andie McDaniel at amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com or visit newtonchamber.com.

• Newton County Democratic Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonGADemocrats/.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Newton County Bicentennial Committee presents a free movie filmed locally, “Goosebumps II,” at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyGA/.

• Oktober Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212, Covington. Free admission. Event hosted by Bee's In The Trap and Atlanta Dope Events in partnership with ISSA Funnel & 105.5 FM The King Radio. For more information, visit oktoberfest.eventbrite.com.

• Ag Day at Heirloom Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2194 Emory St., Covington. Tractor show, vendors, games and more will be featured. For more information, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/newtoncounty4h.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• District 4 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

• Newton County Republican Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks St., Covington. For more information, email info@newtongop.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• District 3 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct, 3612 Salem Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Chris, Jon & Scott (eclectic music), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

• District 2 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Porter Memorial Library, 6191 Hwy. 212, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

Saturday, Oct. 30

• Newton County's Domestic Violence Task Force hosting "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes", an event in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on Oct. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Covington Square. For more information, call 678-625-1225..

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Covington City Council seats, Porterdale package store referendum. Covington voting will be at Covington City Hall Court Room, 2116 Stallings St. Porterdale voting will be at Porterdale City Hall, 2400 Main St.

Saturday, Nov. 6

• Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road NW, Covington. For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/461/Fall-Festival or newtonrecreation.com.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.

