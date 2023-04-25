NEWTON EVENTS: Golf tournament, Literacy Festival, free movies

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

Thursday, April 27

• Newton Chamber of Commerce golf tournament 2023, 9:30 a.m., Ashton Hills Golf Club. For more information, email sdavis@newtonchamber.com or oharpe@newtonchamber.com.

Friday, April 28

• Literacy Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Hosted by Newton County School System. Family-styled event featuring story activities, book characters, guest readers, prizes, food trucks and more. For more information, email dozier.karen@newton.k12.ga.us.

• Final Friday Flicks movie series featuring the free showings of “The Incredibles” (6 p.m.) and “The Avengers” (approximately 8 p.m.). Hosted by Discover Covington Georgia and the city of Covington. Pack a blanket or towel and bring a meal. For more information, visit https://cityofcovington.org/index.php?section=visit-calendar&evtid=1092.

Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30

• “The Four Seasons” presented by Covington Regional Ballet, 7-9 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive. (also Sunday at 3 p.m.) For tickets and more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday, April 29

• Hornyhead Fish Festival & Tournament, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Schoolhouse Community Center, 4326 Highway 142, Newborn. Annual event features vendors, parade, car show, fishing tournament and more. For more information, email hornyheadfishfestival@gmail.com or visit https://www.hornyheadfishfestival.com.

• Mitcham Farm Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 797 Macedonia Church Road, Oxford. Organizers are seeking vendors of non-food items. For more information, call 770-855-1530.

• Covington YMCA’s annual #HealthyKidsDay, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2140 Newton Drive, Covington. The Y’s kickoff to a healthy, happy summer for kids and families featuring games, activities, inflatables, food and fun. April 29 is also Community Day at the Y, which will be open to the public all day. For more information, visit ymcaatlanta.org/events/healthy-kids-day.

Thursday, May 4

• Live at Lunch Concerts on the Square featuring Hannah Thomas (rock/Americana), noon-1 p.m. Presented by Arts Association in Newton County.

Friday, May 5

• Cinco de Mayo Concert on the Square with Mariachi de Atlanta, 7 p.m., Covington Square. Featuring a performance by the Newton High School Latino Student Union. Presented by the Arts Association in Newton County.

Saturday, May 6

• Covington Farmers Market opens for the season, 9 a.m.-noon in Heirloom Park at the Covington Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. The weekly event is set to run through Oct. 14, except for May 27, July 29 and Sept. 2. Those interested in having a booth in one of the approved categories (Fresh Fruits / Vegetables , Animal Byproducts , Plants/Cut Flowers, Baked Goods/Bread, Bath & Body Products, Pet Food & Treats, and Meats), can visit https://bit.ly/COVFarmersMarket to download a vendor application. Vendors accepted on a first come, first served basis.

• “Connecting People, Connecting Places” fundraiser for Newton Trails at Legion Field. The event is a benefit for Newton Trails’ work to complete renovation of the Alcovy River Bridge that will create a continuous Cricket Frog Trail between Covington and Mansfield. For more information, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/uvE/.

• Oxford Lions Annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Oxford at the city lot on the corner of Emory (Hwy. 81) and Clark streets. Other spaces are available at no charge. All profits are used for the benefit of the community. For more information, call 770-786-4896.

Thursday, May 11

• Live at Lunch Concerts on the Square featuring JJ Hardge (jazz), noon-1 p.m. Presented by Arts Association in Newton County.

Saturday, May 13

• “Blue Evening of R&B” fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Featuring Chrissy Collins, Tajee and Danae Marie. The event is a benefit for Newton County Democratic Party. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-evening-of-r-b-tickets-598092449617.

Thursday, May 18

• Live at Lunch Concerts on the Square featuring Simply Awesome Band (soul), noon-1 p.m. Presented by Arts Association in Newton County.

Saturday, May 20

• 30th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament at Oxford College Soccer Field on Moore Street. Registration at 9 a.m. The event will benefit The Miracle League and be hosted by the nonprofit GFWC Heartland Woman’s Club. For more information, call 770-786-5002 or email debbyvanderbunt@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 25

• Live at Lunch Concerts on the Square featuring Stratocats (Southern rock/oldies), noon-1 p.m. Presented by Arts Association in Newton County.

Notices

• A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center in Social Circle is hosting the 2023 Pinwheel Palooza during the month of April, with local cities again sponsoring a Pinwheel Garden in support of April being Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Support of the raffle helps the agency continue to offer trauma informed services free of charge for children and teens in the community. The public is invited to support A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center and sponsor a pinwheel. Each pinwheel represents $5 donated towards the mission.

Pinwheel gardens have been planted in Covington at First United Methodist Church; Social Circle at W.H. Stanton Memorial Library; and in Monroe and Loganville.

For more information about the prize baskets and raffle, visit https://www.achildsvoicecac.org/raffle.html.

• Registration is open for all summer day camp sessions at the Covington Family YMCA. Space is available on a first come, first-serve basis and registration can be completed online or in-person. The Covington Family YMCA is at 2140 Newton Drive. For more information, call 770-787-3908.

