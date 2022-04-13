NEWTON EVENTS: Golf tournament, Concert for a Cause

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Wednesday, April 13

• Covington Lions Club Annual Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lions Pavilion, 3120 Conyers St. (at the corner of Legion Drive and Conyers Street) in Covington. Buy tickets from any Lions Club member or at Mayfield Hardware. Proceeds go to Lions Club community projects. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/covingtonlionsclub/.

Wednesday-Thursday, April 13-14

• Newton County Special Olympics annual track and field games, 10 a.m.-noon, April 12-14, at Sharp Stadium, 2207 Williams St., Covington. Middle and high school competitors April 12; and elementary competitors April 13-14. For more information, call 770-788-5387 or email cawthon.latrelle@newton.k12.ga.us.

Thursday, April 14

• 2022 Newton Chamber Golf Tournament, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass, Covington. Registration begins at 9:30, and shotgun start at 11:30. For more information, call Susan Davis at 770-786-7510 ext. 1900.

Friday-Saturday, April 15-16

• “Gangster Duke: A Murder Mystery” presented by DAP Community Theater & Drama Club, 6 p.m. 2001 Main St., Porterdale . Mystery show and dinner, $65. Also April 29-30. For more information and tickets, call 404-777-4345, visit dinnerclubshow.com or email dapacts@gmail.com

Tuesday, April 19



• Community forum to learn public concerns for candidates, 7 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. For more information, call 770-786-7785.

Thursday, April 21

• Community forum and interviews with candidates for elected offices on the Newton County ballot, 7 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. For more information, call 770-786-7785.

Friday, April 22

• Piedmont Newton presents Concert for a Cause featuring Yacht Rock Schooner, 6:30 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE, Covington. All proceeds and sponsorships will go to help purchase a 3D Mammography System for Piedmont Newton Hospital. For more information and tickets, visit give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert.

• Southern gospel concert featuring Southbound, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Todd Tilghman, Reggie Spires in concert April 22, 7-9 p.m., Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington. For more information, visit www.southbound.live.

Saturday, April 23

• Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m., Porter Memorial Gym, 2201 Main St., Porterdale. Proceeds benefit the Newton County Boys & Girls Club. Visit https://www.bgcncg.com/cornhole to register for a team or become a sponsor. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/504968764639041?active_tab=about.

Tuesday, April 26

• Newton County Republican Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Shepherd’s Tent, 1140 Reynolds St., Covington. Congressional candidates Mike Collins and Jonathan Chavez, U.S. Senate candidate Josh Clark and Cole Muzio of Frontline Policy Action to speak. For more information, visit newtongop.org.

Saturday, April 30

• Spring Fling, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peachtree Academy, 14101 Hwy. 278, Covington. Benefit event for Peachtree Academy featuring inflatables, food trucks, vendors and more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PeachtreeAcademyPrivateSchool.

May 2- 20

• Advance voting for primary elections for congressional, state, county, nonpartisan offices at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Hwy. 212, Covington, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4140 Clark St. SW, Covington. For times, more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ujcpx8x.

Friday, May 6

• Newton County Senior Services Annual Chairman and Mayor's Walk, 10:30 a.m., Covington Square. Includes a 1K run and walk from Square to Turner Lake, followed by free food, fun and music at the Senior Center. For more information, call 770-787-0038.

Tuesday, May 10



• Ribbon-cutting for Fairview Community Park improvements, 2 p.m., 310 Crestfield Circle, Covington. Improvements include new playground equipment, fitness park and walking trail. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/432/Parks-Recreation.

Friday, May 13

• Deadline for applications for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or placed in a drop box. The absentee ballot drop box will be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, on weekdays May 2-24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, May 14

• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

• Newton Trails fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., The Lockwood Mansion, 2129 East St. SE, Covington. All proceeds support Newton Trails. Tickets must be purchased in advance and prior to May 7, there will be no sales at the door. For more information, visit http://www.newtontrails.org/.

Saturday, May 21

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

Tuesday, May 24

• Election Day at 22 locations countywide to determine political party nominations for congressional, state, county, school board and nonpartisan positions. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Ongoing

• Voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election may apply for one through May 13, 2022. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

• Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington, will host summer day camp. For more information on Covington YMCA, email Erin Pitts at ErinG@ymcaatlanta.org. For registration, please visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Upcoming



• Lendmark Financial Services will host its inaugural golf tournament, Golf Fore a Cure, July 18 at Ashton Hills Golf Course in Covington to benefit the Cure Childhood Cancer organization in Atlanta. Shotgun start time is 9 a.m.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.