NEWTON EVENTS: Free drive-in movie, Hornyhead Fish Festival

• A free drive-in movie, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” will be shown Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m., at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St.

The Newton County Bicentennial Committee presents the film as part of a series of movies shot in Newton County.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/994222061109570/.

• Two free, family-friendly, trail-related activities through Saturday, April 24, will be co-sponsored by four local organizations.

The Celebrate Trails Challenge through April 23 asks participants to explore at least three of Newton County’s many trails and spend at least 150 minutes doing so. Those who complete the Challenge will be entered into drawings for gift cards.

These events are being co-sponsored by Covington Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Family YMCA, Covington Police Department, and Newton Trails. All activities associated with these events are free and open to the public.

The Bike Rodeo, set for April 24, 2 to 4 p.m., at Legion Field in Covington, will offer safety and other instructional stations, group cycle classes, and group trail rides. There will be giveaways as well as raffles for new bicycles.

Instructions and the entry form for the Challenge may be found at www.newtontrails.org/single-post/celebrate-trails-challenge.

The entry form may be submitted online or printed and dropped off at any one of three locations.

• The annual Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Historic Newborn Schoolhouse on Georgia Hwy. 142.

According to its official website, the festival will feature around 35 vendors but the event will be different from past years due to pandemic restrictions that prompted organizers to cancel last year’s event.

There will be no parade and a museum will not be open. The Historic Schoolhouse will be open for restroom use, but all festival activities will be outdoors.

For more information, visit https://www.hornyheadfishfestival.com.

• Bicentennial Service Day District 1 Cleanup is set for Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m., at Alcovy High School.

Volunteers are needed to clean up roadside litter. Targeted roadways are Pickett Bridge Road, Campbell Road, County Road 213, and Highways 142 And 162.

Register by April 16. Free T-shirts to participants while supplies last — not available for purchase.

To participate, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, complete registration forms for an individual or group; photo or scan, then email completed forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

For more information, call 770-784-2015.

• The Oxford Farmers Market Spring Festival is set for April 29 and 30, noon to sundown; and May 1, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 110 W. Clark St in Oxford.

Masks are required on all city properties. For more information, call 770-786-7004.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s SSEMC Leadership Experience for high school sophomores or juniors has an April 30 deadline for applications.

Each applicant must be a high school sophomore or junior and be at least 16 years old by June 16.

Three students chosen will receive a $2,000 scholarship when they begin college.

Snapping Shoals has chosen to host its own leadership program in 2021 in place of the annual Washington Youth Tour, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Visit https://www.ssemc.com/Community.aspx for more details and to download an application.

• The Oxford Lions Club’s annual community yard sale is set for May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Emory Street (Ga. Highway 81) and Clark Street in Oxford.

All profits will be used for community service projects.

For more information call 770-786-4896.

• American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Oxford City Hall, 110 W. Clark St. in Oxford May 6 and Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

• Bicentennial Service Day Community Cleanup for District 2 is set for May 15 at 9 a.m. at Denny Dobbs Park.

County Commissioner Demond Mason, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event.

To participate, register by May 7 at keepnewtonbeautiful.org.

For more information, call 770-784-2015 or email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

• Covington Family YMCA registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public.

The YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, will offer camps. Sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences.

Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information, call 770-787-3908 or visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.

• Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center at 543 Elliott Trail in Mansfield is offering a variety of programs for all ages and audiences this spring and summer.

Now open for registration are the Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) program; multiple summer day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; and family-oriented public programs.

Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

For more information and deadlines, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014