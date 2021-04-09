NEWTON EVENTS: Free drive-in movie, District 1 cleanup, trail activities

• A free drive-in movie, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” will be shown April 23, 7 p.m., at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St.

The Newton County Bicentennial Committee presents the film, which was shot in Newton County.

Complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be available. The audience is welcome to watch from their vehicle or seated on blankets and chairs.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/994222061109570/.

• Bicentennial Service Day District 1 Cleanup is set for April 24, 9 a.m., at Alcovy High School.

Volunteers are needed to clean up roadside litter. Targeted roadways are Pickett Bridge Road, Campbell Road, County Road 213, and Highways 142 and 162.

Register by April 16. Free T-shirts to participants while supplies last — not available for purchase.

To participate, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, complete registration forms for an individual or group; photo or scan, then email completed forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

For more information, call 770-784-2015.

• Adult league softball registration is now underway for co-ed, church, open and industrial teams. Newton County Parks and Recreation is organizing the league.

Deadline to register is April 16 and a minimum of six teams must be registered for the season to begin May 10.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Two free, family-friendly, trail-related activities April 17 through 24 will be co-sponsored by four local organizations.

The Celebrate Trails Challenge April 17-23 asks participants to explore at least three of Newton County’s many trails and spend at least 150 minutes doing so. Those who complete the Challenge will be entered into drawings for gift cards.

These events are being co-sponsored by Covington Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Family YMCA, Covington Police Department, and Newton Trails. All activities associated with these events are free and open to the public.

The Bike Rodeo, set for April 24, 2 to 4 p.m., at Legion Field in Covington, will offer safety and other instructional stations, group cycle classes, and group trail rides. There will be giveaways as well as raffles for new bicycles.

Instructions and the entry form for the Challenge may be found at www.newtontrails.org/single-post/celebrate-trails-challenge.

The entry form may be submitted online or printed and dropped off at any one of three locations.

• A paper shredding event free for Newton County residents is set for April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the shred truck is full) at the Newton County Library parking lot at 7116 Floyd St. in Covington.

Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. Each person is limited to five standard-sized moving boxes.

Because of COVID-19, all participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles and have volunteers remove cardboard boxes with paper from their car trunks or truck beds. For more information, visit keepnewtonbeautiful.org.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s SSEMC Leadership Experience for high school sophomores or juniors has an April 30 deadline for applications.

Each applicant must be a high school sophomore or junior and be at least 16 years old by June 16.

Three students chosen will receive a $2,000 scholarship when they begin college.

Snapping Shoals has chosen to host its own leadership program in 2021 in place of the annual Washington Youth Tour, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The winners will tour SSEMC and learn more about the co-op in a one-day program held at its headquarters at 14750 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.

Participants also will hear presentations from SSEMC employees about the history of the co-op and its day-to-day operations.

Visit the Our Community page at https://www.ssemc.com/Community.aspx for more details and to download an application.

• Covington Family YMCA registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public.

The YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, will offer camps. Sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences.

Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information, call 770-787-3908 or visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.

• Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center at 543 Elliott Trail in Mansfield is offering a variety of programs for all ages and audiences this spring and summer.

Now open for registration are the Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) program; multiple summer day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; and family-oriented public programs.

Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

For more information and deadlines, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.