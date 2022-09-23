NEWTON EVENTS: Free concert, fishing, river cleanup, pumpkin patch

Some events this weekend and beyond in the Newton County area:

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Covington Roots Bicentennial Concert, 5 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. Free event features musical performances from Drew Parker, BluMaxx, Drive Time Band; food for sale from local businesses including City Pharmacy, Scoops, Bread and Butter, Bradley’s Bar-B-Q.

• Fall Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

• Kids free fishing event, 8 a.m.to noon, Boar Pond at Marben Public Fishing Area, Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield. In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state. For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/marben-pfa or call 770-784-3059.

• Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to help clean up local lakes and rivers during its Rivers Alive! event Saturday, Sept. 24. Register by Sept. 16. Meet at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington at 9 a.m. to get free T-shirts, breakfast and supplies. Visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org for registration and details.

• Mitcham Farm’s Fall Fun Opening Weekend, noon to 9 p.m. (also Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-5 p.m.), at 797 W. Macedonia Church Road in Oxford. Prices $15 to $40, with children 2 years and under free. Includes free pumpkin patch and pumpkins for sale, farm market and barnyard, seven-acre corn maze, hayrides, barrel train rides, giant jump pad and more. For more information, visit https://www.mitchamfarm.com or call 770-855-1530.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Salvation Army Covington Service Center/Bridgestone Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass. Proceeds will benefit Salvation Army’s assistance to qualified Newton County residents.. For more information, email levi.koebel@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 770-786-2107.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• Friendship Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Social Circle. Enjoy food, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, live music, and an onsite broadcast from Q92.3 radio throughout the day. Email Downtown Director Amber McKibben at amckibben@socialcirclega.gov or call 770-464-1866 for more information.

Sunday, Oct. 2

• 29th annual Cars of the Past car show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1124 Clark St., Covington. More information, visit rotarycovington.org, or call 770-648-5087.

Friday, Oct. 7



• The second Social Circle High School Alumni Tailgating event is set for Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Social Circle High School. The event generates funds to fund the annual Tailgating Scholarship. For more information email sabrinasanfordflint@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 8



• Faith and Blue Car Show, 3 p.m., The Church Covington. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a $20 cash only registration fee for all show participants with awards presented to the winning cars. For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.

• It’s Fall, Y’All Community Festival, Denny Dobbs Park. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc.

